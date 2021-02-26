As our school song says, Mustangs are mighty and always strive for greatness. We are Mustangs through and through. As fourth graders at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, we have the important responsibility of being the first fifth graders in the new building and a new name of Nette Shultz Elementary. While we are so excited about the amazing adventures of the new school, we are sad to be leaving our home away from home.
The current school building has been here for over 50 years. Generations of Mustangs visit the aging building. Students grow up and come back to be teachers at Woodrow Wilson where they learned themselves.
After almost five years, we finally have a mental map of the school. We know how to get from classroom to classroom, we know the good bathrooms and all to avoid, and we know the shortcuts as well. But even though we have many good memories in the old building, we know there are many more to come in the new one. We have watched a pile of rubble turn into a wonderful, new school building. We believe our school is great and are excited that with a bigger school, more kids can share the Mustang experience.
We also cannot wait for the new playground. We have many happy memories of our old playground — playing soccer, running wild and playing joyful games on the playground. We will dearly miss zooming down the steep yellow slide, hiding out in our special spot under the monkey bars and climbing through the tunnel. Even though we will miss the old playground, we are excited to enjoy the new ones.
The sturdy walls of Woodrow Wilson hold memories passed down from generation to generation. After five years at Wilson, we, too, have made memories. We’ll never forget in second grade watching The Polar Express with the lights turned down, wearing our pjs, and sipping hot cocoa with awe in our eyes.
Or how could we forget mini-mall in third grade when we bought and sold handmade items with our classroom “dollars.” And we will always remember making scrumptious gingerbread houses in first grade. (It was more candy than we’d ever seen in our lives.) Not to mention all the feasts, field days, musicals, Grandparents’ Days, Mustang breakouts and more!
Every moment of being a Mustang is filled with memories. We look forward to paving the way for new students in the new building.
We will miss being named Woodrow Wilson Elementary. However, we are proud to be named for Nette Shultz. She was not only a good citizen, but she also donated the land for our school so that kids could learn and receive a good education. We are glad she will be honored in this way. No matter the name, we will always be Mustangs.
Mustangs come from all walks of life, from all backgrounds but we all have the Mustang spirit. We will always strive for excellence in everything we do. No matter the name, no matter the building, we’re always Mustangs.
Mrs. Bates’ 4th grade Mustangs
Woodrow Wilson Elementary