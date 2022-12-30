Happy New Year! Out with the old and in with the new, as they say.
And part of the new is that our hometown newspaper is making some exciting changes to the format. As you probably already know, there will be several columnists who no longer will appear on our pages. And I will be one of them.
I would like to thank all my faithful readers (both of them) over the past four or five years. There have often been comments made on my columns, and there have been several editorials written in response, and of course, there have been many letters written to my email address — which I deeply appreciate.
But all good things must come to an end. However, I thought I would remind you of several of the things I have been saying over the past few years.
First, Hispanics are a major part of our city and our state and have always been a major part of Texas. Hispanic pioneers have helped make Texas the great state it is today. Our music, our good food, our culture, our style of dress — all continue to be a great influence on our state of Texas.
At the same time, in many circles Hispanics continue to be discriminated against, excluded or underrepresented. This is changing and getting better, but we still have never had a Hispanic governor, and we continue to have no representation in our city, county or legislative governments. Let’s hope this changes in the near future.
Second, LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, continues to be active in our city with regard to helping young Hispanic students go to institutes of higher learning. And LULAC intends to be around for a long time.
Next, the differences between conservatives and liberals, Republicans and Democrats, are small — and we are all Americans here. It is much more important to focus on what we have in common than our differences.
And of course, my family has been a part of Texas history for several centuries and, in my opinion, for several thousand years. My Mama always gave me good advice, as most mothers do. If your mother is still with you, it is important to let her know how much you appreciate her. And remember that if your mother ever steers you wrong, it is because she thought it would turn out to be a good thing. So in my opinion, you can never go wrong following your mother’s advice.
It has often happened that people come up to me and tell me they enjoy reading my articles, in restaurants, in grocery stores or even just walking around at the mall. I hope you will continue to say hi to me when you see me, as it is always good to meet the good people who love to read.
And I especially wish to thank Sean McCrory, our editor, who has actually improved my writing by correcting my grammar and spelling, giving me excellent suggestions, and just being a good friend to all the columnists, especially me.
Finally, please keep reading. And keep reading the Denton Record-Chronicle as you always have. There are many good things coming in the next few months, and no doubt you will enjoy them. I will indeed continue to read our hometown newspaper, and we will be reading it together!
So this is not goodbye, but rather, “See you around in the many great events, restaurants and stores of our fair city — and let’s continue reading together.”
