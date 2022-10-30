This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth recently received $149 million in federal funding to study Alzheimer’s disease. This is a big deal for North Texas, given the scope and ambition of this study.
Paraphrasing the words of leading researcher Dr. Sid O’Bryant, you can’t overestimate the stakes here.
Much of what we know about Alzheimer’s is still limited, and there is a need to understand not only the biological factors but also the sociocultural conditions underlying the disease.
It is impossible to understand the brain without understanding our individual environment, said O’Bryant, executive director of the Institute for Translational Research at UNTHSC. This is where his team of researchers comes in.
One of the mysteries of this neurodegenerative disease is that it does not affect all racial and ethnic groups equally — older Black Americans, for example, are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as white Americans, and Hispanic Americans are projected to have the greatest increase in the disease by 2060.
The current Health & Aging Brain Study began 10 years ago and is the largest research project to focus on racial and ethnic groups. It already has 3,000 participants over the age of 60. The new grant from the National Institute on Aging will add 500 participants between the ages of 30 and 49 from each racial and ethnic group to further understand the aging process of the brain.
Another important component of the study is that North Texans will be part of solving the Alzheimer’s puzzle. A vast majority of participants live in the region, and new participants are being recruited for this expansion.
We value the community approach this study has, given the historical distrust communities of color have with health research projects. Participants are recruited from community events, health centers and clinics, and they are reimbursed for their time. In exchange, they get information that is also helpful for their health providers.
The fact that Fort Worth was chosen is no coincidence. Not only is the region reflective of how the United States will look in the next 20 years, but North Texas has established itself as a premier location for Alzheimer’s research. Last May, Dallas biotech company Vaxxinity announced that its vaccine candidate to treat Alzheimer’s received fast-track designation.
Meanwhile, UNTSCH now has more data than any research group on the planet on health disparities and the Alzheimer’s population. O’Bryant expects to publish some important findings in leading publications within the next six to 12 months.
We look forward to learning what his team has found.