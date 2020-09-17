It didn’t seem like much in the catalog: a nice shower rod in a small box about four foot long with free delivery to boot. What I received was entirely different: a 15-inch square box with a smaller box taped on top making the whole thing about 6 foot long. Inside was the shower rod in the picture, plus 40 feet of 2-foot-wide, heavy-duty brown paper, all wadded up so the small box wouldn’t rattle. Included was another box with the hardware, along with a 20-page instruction pamphlet in several languages, one of them pidgin English, or whatever you call the jargon that results when Google attempts to decipher Chinese.
I mention this because every day I come across articles about the mountains of trash we have to deal with, be it plastic, paper, cardboard, tin cans or whatever, plus like-minded articles written about our ever increasing landfills, along with the countless seagulls that are attracted to them, even hundreds of miles from the coast, plus our oceans full of plastic. And most of these articles reveal a certain degree of alarm as well as surprise, even disbelief, while explaining the gloom and doom of the situation. To me, the pretend surprise and disbelief is the real wonder. People can’t even agree to wear a mask in public during a pandemic, so what are the chances we will agree to use less plastic, waste less cardboard or recycle tin cans?
At home, we make an effort to recycle everything. Actually, with only twice-a-week paper delivery, we have so little to recycle anymore we only take our blue container out to the curb about every other week. Cut, folded and made as small as possible, that one box and the paper in it didn’t fit in the container. Had I known the size of the box used for shipping, I would have gone to the store and picked it up instead — only it was 30 miles away in Lewisville, and that day I didn’t feel like driving.
Another thing I discovered lately is that just because an item has the tags denoting it can be recycled, that in itself is no guarantee it will be. For the most part, recycling is a business like any other, and if there’s no money in it, then your eco-friendly item is called trash. As far as plastic containers go, those tags are only feel-good emblems that make us believe what we want to believe; in other words, that it won’t end up in a landfill or create another manmade island near Hawaii.
A few months ago at a local body shop, I looked at the dumpster with their discarded boxes. One box in which a car door had been delivered was big enough to make into an outhouse, crescent moon and all, provided one had the proper glue and inclination for such an elegant and useful showpiece. There are literally millions of those boxes delivered daily to just about every business in the planet. The one I saw was just that, one. So why be surprised? Why not be honest? Nobody is going to do without a car door or a curtain rod, so we need to live with the problem, not just tell each other how big it is and act thunderstruck.
With plastics, for example, 300 million tons are produced globally each year. On a good year, about 10% is recycled — or so they claim. What about the rest? Evidently, part of the total production ends up in the ocean, and I don’t think anything is going to be done about it, or can be done about it, at least not in a meaningful way. Plastic is not going to be outlawed; a worldwide cleanup, even if it were on our bucket list, such as peace and goodwill, is equally beyond our means, and nobody is going to start buying soda pop in glass bottles for a simple reason: plastic is too convenient and cheap.
Like it or not, it’s not just us anymore. Seven-plus billion people inhabit our planet, consumerism is the true name of our all-inclusive economic model, and one we evidently like. I think we should accept these facts, and although one glorious day we might learn how to recycle everything into gold, for now at least, it would be good to recognize we are all part of the problem — and quit acting so righteously surprised.