“It is interesting to note that everyone has a different take on the world, a different opinion, and given the same inputs have completely different outputs.”Penelope Fitzgerald

There seems to be a tactic some politicians use these days to achieve self-serving goals in ways that cross ethical lines because otherwise, they most likely wouldn’t stand a chance when conditions do not clearly represent the means to achieve those goals. Thus seems to be the case with Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and two like-minded councilmen in their attempt to get rid of a public servant whose only apparent crime is that she stands opposite to them on most policy choices.

LARRY BECK, a longtime Denton resident, writes routinely on the local, state and national sociopolitical issues of our time on his blog, As I See It, at asiseeyt.blogspot.com.

