“It is interesting to note that everyone has a different take on the world, a different opinion, and given the same inputs have completely different outputs.” — Penelope Fitzgerald
There seems to be a tactic some politicians use these days to achieve self-serving goals in ways that cross ethical lines because otherwise, they most likely wouldn’t stand a chance when conditions do not clearly represent the means to achieve those goals. Thus seems to be the case with Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and two like-minded councilmen in their attempt to get rid of a public servant whose only apparent crime is that she stands opposite to them on most policy choices.
Alison Maguire has already been the misfortunate recipient of the underhanded tactic used by an ideological troll who exploited a misunderstood choice of messaging she used earlier this year. Former one-term City Council member Don Duff would have never had the opportunity to remove Maguire without the recent redistricting that moved Robson Ranch into Maguire’s District 4. A calculated move by Duff, with the singular aim to remove a dedicated public servant who did not measure up to his uber-conservative mindset.
I find it hard now that someone who has shown a fair-minded willingness to work across political divides is now apparently willing to lower the bar for themselves to make changes that serve personal, political interest, rather than rise above the small-minded thinking that has created so much division among voters over the last few years. Similarly, two other city councilmen whom I respect, Jesse Davis and Chris Watts — the latter of which I sat with on the subcommittee to rewrite our city’s development code back in 2018-19 — have jumped aboard this ill-navigated ship
Mayor Hudspeth’s attempt to expel Alison Maguire from the DCTA board is based on his apocryphal claim that it was in the public’s interests. A closer, more objective look at this, however, seems to be more the underhanded tactic that was used to deprive her from her duly elected seat on the City Council. Though it comes as no surprise, it still hurts to find out that people you’ve had a measure of admiration and respect for are willing to engage in practices that put self-interests above a fair and more accurate account of the facts.
Mayor Hudspeth’s claim that “64% of District 4 voted to make a change” is dubious at best because it’s based upon Duff’s caviled recall vote that changed the population from what was the original District 4 that elected Maguire. Most of those 8,000-plus voters who made up that 64% of District 4 voters were from the heavily conservative community of Robson Ranch.
I think it’s fair to say too that had the current District 4 makeup been in play when Maguire first made her bid for the City Council seat, she would have lost to a more conservative opponent. It is a weak claim that “the voters voted no confidence in the person in front of them,” as Councilman Davis said, misrepresenting the fact that the recall vote was anything else other than removing Alison Maguire from her City Council seat. A move based purely on the ideological views of Robson Ranch conservatives, who made up the majority of petition signers that generated the recall vote in the first place.
It’ll be interesting to see how this conservative trio words a proposal in next May’s election that justifies the removal of a qualified, volunteer public servant. They have yet to show voters so far what legitimately disqualifies Maguire to represent them on the two boards she now sits on. But facts often take a back seat in a political environment where voters today are willing to vote strictly along ideological and party lines rather than the merits a candidate brings to the table. How else would you explain the totally unqualified Herschel Walker receiving 1,719,376 votes in his loss to Georgia’s Senate incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in their recent runoff election?
LARRY BECK, a longtime Denton resident, writes routinely on the local, state and national sociopolitical issues of our time on his blog, As I See It, at asiseeyt.blogspot.com.