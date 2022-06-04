Predictably, leftists clamor for more stringent gun laws after the Uvalde school massacre. Strangely, they neglect criminals’ propensity to disobey laws, particularly in Chicago, where dozens are shot each weekend. Similarly, leftists see a problem best solved with more rules, more money and more government employees.
The heartbreaking deaths enflame the desire for a ready fix, but the situation is instead symptomatic of a much more profound reality impervious to political edicts: Our cultural decay opens the gates for deranged loners, mostly alienated young males, to vent their rage. Radical feminism evicted the fathers, uncles and neighbors who once nurtured boys toward manhood.
With their usual impulse to magnify the moment, the media seem unaware that the worst school slaughter resulted from an explosive, not a shooter. On May 18, 1927, school janitor Andrew Kehoe detonated about half of the Bath, Michigan, school building, killing 38 students and six adults, but the World War I surplus explosives failed to ignite in the other half of the building. Disappointed, he shot the principal and committed suicide by exploding his own car. Earlier, Kehoe fatally bludgeoned his invalid wife, set fire to his property and left a sign reading “Criminals are made, not born.”
Another school attack occurred on Aug. 1, 1966, at the University of Texas in Austin when mentally troubled, ex-Marine sharpshooter Charles Whitman killed 14 and wounded 30 more. Like Kehoe, he first fatally shot and stabbed his mother and then stabbed his wife to death.
Two policemen heroically entered the tower, went to the top and shot Whitman. Unlike the confusion at Uvalde as to whether the police delayed too long, Austin police received numerous offers of hunting rifles and ammunition, which they declined. However, a dozen or more locals and students fired at the tower, thus pinning down Whitman. Nearly all of the deaths occurred before citizens shot at the assailant.
Previous killers such as Ted Kaczynski, Charles Manson and Timothy McVeigh ranged in age from 27 through 36. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold at Columbine were 18 and 17. Adam Lanza was 20 when he murdered 20 children and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary. Dylann Roof was 21 when he killed Black Christians in Charleston. Payton Gendron in Buffalo is 18, the same age as the alleged shooter in Uvalde. The perpetrators are becoming younger, basically tall children exterminating shorter children.
Why should we assume that allegedly lax gun laws and an evil NRA are the primary causes? Isolated, alienated boys have spent too much time without family, friends and faith — and too much time with social media, thus depriving them of contexts suggesting the goodness of life. Did they read traditional history and literature, which suggest that tough times are natural in life?
A return to traditional morality, not an easy option, could reshape character over time, but sustained commitment does not sell well in the media or in politics. Our appetites crave simple solutions to complex problems, forgetting more ancient views that parts of life are mysterious, eluding human control.
Our culture reaps the harvest of scorning traditional morality and natural law. Yes, our ancestors were flawed, but for centuries they held that government exists to restrain evil and nurture the good. Allegedly sovereign individuals pretend to divorce thoughts and deeds from their consequences, especially alienated boys lacking fathers, neighborhoods and churches to direct their energies. The progressive fallacy of human perfectibility has failed.
How much longer can we fantasize that just one more law will solve societal problems? The evil invading Uvalde, Austin and Bath results from twisted thinking and conduct that elevates the self over neighbors. Law cannot change the human heart, so loosening the fetters of tradition, faith and self-discipline unleashes chaos. Let us see whether the abiding principle of reaping what we sowed can be reversed through repentance and renewal.