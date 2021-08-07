Twenty-three fifth graders and their teacher shot arms in the air after I asked a simple question. “Do you know anyone who has used illegal drugs?” Their reaction was typical of a class of 25 students.
My surgeon wife and I often speak at K-12 schools about the dangers of drug abuse. We are rarely surprised by their questions or the answers they give, but we are taken aback at how emotionally spent we find ourselves on the drive home. These are children whose God-given innocence has been stripped away by a society intent on forcing them into adulthood long before their time.
They speak of imprisoned parents and family members as if they were discussing their favorite sports star or cartoon character — life experiences those living in a shielded society cannot fathom. Their novelty is not a loved one in jail. It’s that someone cared enough to ask, to listen.
One chat involved a heated debate among a youthful panel over what constituted “Wet.” Was it a mixture of phencyclidine (PCP) and marijuana, or marijuana soaked with a bit of formaldehyde? These young “experts” were divided, so the teacher came to their rescue. As a part-time student in mortuary school, she assured them that “Wet” was slang for marijuana and formaldehyde. “Oxys” (Oxycontin) required further discussion, as did “Bars” (Xanax), “Purple Drank” (Phenergan with Codeine), “Water” and “Lemon Drop” (Methamphetamine), and “Molasses” (Heroin). The conversation then took an even more ominous turn.
One youngster asked if I knew about “Birria.” Feigning ignorance, I shrugged my shoulders and replied no. “That is some bad s--t,” said my precociously profane 11-year-old street guide. “It can mess you up and put you down, and there ain’t no coming back!” I thought to myself, put you down? Fentanyl and heroin can put you six feet under.
A few tiny crystals are enough to kill a typical adult.
For half of a century, the drug fentanyl and its derivatives have changed anesthesiology and operating rooms for the better, primarily due to its reliability, predictability and potency. No unique insight is needed to understand that the traits that made fentanyl a smashing success in the pharmaceutical industry make it one of the most dangerous of all the drugs trafficked today. Its potency is well known. A few tiny crystals, the size of two or three grains of sugar, are enough to kill a typical adult. Fentanyl deaths are increasing every day.
The process for manufacturing fentanyl from its precursors is well described. It is inexpensive and easy to produce. It should also come as no surprise that some of the precursor chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl and fentanyl-related drugs are not regulated in some countries.
Uncomplicated business model
Hire someone with chemical know-how, purchase a few pieces of equipment, secure a supply of precursor chemicals, and voila, you’ve got a fentanyl production lab with a surprisingly uncomplicated business model. Much of the world’s illicit fentanyl, and its precursors, originate in China.
Fentanyl is commonly shipped using standard mail or courier. In the drug world, any loss to enforcement seizures is a baked-in business cost. Increased international enforcement and cooperation, however, have forced traffickers to change their delivery schemes. Nobody is better at delivering drugs than the cartels operating on the U.S. southern border. Chinese products are routinely shipped to Mexico first, where precursors are processed and packaged in various forms for final shipment to the U.S.
Contrast fentanyl with another deadly drug, heroin. Heroin is a plant-based drug requiring experienced human resources, large fields and predictable weather. By adding a few grams of fentanyl to a similar amount of heroin, a cartel chemist can make more “doses” than ever before. Users are not picky. They crave the high; there is no “all organic” movement in the illicit drug world.
In the world of drug abuse, many begin their sad journey with prescription medications. The cartel has long trafficked in stolen medications, especially synthetic opioids such as Oxycontin. For the cartels, it is frequently much simpler to manufacture counterfeit pills using fentanyl. Some cartel laboratories will use equipment identical to that used in the traditional manufacture of medications. Their illicit products can be indistinguishable to the naked eye from legitimate pharmaceuticals. Users see a familiar shape, color, size and imprint. The sensation they achieve is as potent as that from the branded drug, if not more intense.
The potency of the drug provides yet another advantage to the cartels. At 100 times the strength of Morphine and 20 times that of heroin, less fentanyl is needed for the same user effect. Fentanyl can be shipped in smaller loads and via more routes when needed, yielding a more reliable distribution.
Cartels have no hesitation in exploiting U.S. vulnerabilities.
The cartels are business-savvy opportunists. They are quick to capitalize on demand and readily adapt to rapidly changing circumstances. The crisis on the southern border presents them with myriad growth opportunities.
In the past, seizures of fentanyl products occurred primarily at land and ocean ports of entry, where ever-improving screening methods capture many illegal shipments. It’s not what you see, however, that is so important. It’s the magnitude of what is getting through that is so frightening.
Equally alarming is the rise in drugs transiting our border between ports of entry. The cartels increasing involvement in illegal immigrant trafficking across the southern border exploits a time-tested stratagem of “the decoy.” A cartel can flood an area with immigrants attracting the attention of the U.S. Border Patrol. Once the Border Patrol is engaged, the cartels quietly infiltrate their illicit drugs away from the action. Less is known about this area of drug trafficking than any other.
Securing the southern border is imperative.
One favored method is constructing a border wall. While no one will deny that drugs — or people — will find their way over, around, though, or under any barrier, these responses to a wall require time and afford the Border Patrol time to respond. A comprehensive security strategy utilizing a physical barrier with other technologies and more personnel would amplify the overall effectiveness of enforcement efforts nationwide.
No one should be surprised the cartels have demonstrated a total disregard for the safety and well-being of those they traffick. The interplay between the humans they traffick, their smuggling operations and their demonstrated ability to process and deliver fentanyl and other drugs at rates and quantities sufficient to kill millions poses a significant national security threat from sea to shining sea. The health, safety and security of all Americans are in peril. The time to respond to this complex national security threat is now.
Otherwise, as a streetwise young fifth-grade student once opined, countless more lives will be “messed up, put down, and never to come back.”