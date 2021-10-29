The past two years have been a busy and exciting time at the Denton Record-Chronicle — transitioning to be a true digital-first news organization and beefing up our e-Edition print replica to include more sports coverage, more interactive puzzles and games, more in-depth national recaps, even more TV digests, event listings and local podcasts.
But Monday could bring the most exciting development yet — the debut of our new, more streamlined website.
Starting Monday morning, DentonRC.com will transition to become more user-friendly and intuitive, making navigation much easier, whether you’re viewing the site on your cellphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Among the new features:
A cleaner homepage that gets to the news of the day more quickly while providing a tidier navigation bar and a quick snapshot of the current e-Edition at the top.
A more-discernible hierarchy of story selections, with breaking news and the key developments of the day at the top of the page, followed by the latest reports and our most popular sections, such as sports and education.
A quick lineup of our most popular stories of the day — the ones generating the most clicks and receiving the most comments — right at the top of the page.
Bigger photos throughout — and more of them, with almost all stories posted with an image and quick summation.
In addition to the easier navigation, visitors to DentonRC.com now will be able to seamlessly access the site’s most popular functions, including one-click subscriptions, quicker calendar entries and newsletter signups — even quicker access to podcasts and Denton County magazine.
This new website redesign has been months in the making, taking into account the feedback offered by you, our readers. We trust you will like the results and invite you to give the new website a spin Monday morning.
Afterwards, share your impressions with us by dropping us a line at drc@dentonrc.com. We value your input and will continue to add new features and make adjustments to best provide the coverage of Denton and Denton County you expect and demand.
SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or 940-566-6879.