When development threatens a neighborhood, a community benefits agreement, or CBA, can be the jiujitsu move that flips the energy and makes the project work for the neighborhood instead.
Development obviously can be a good thing — bringing needed housing or higher paying jobs. But especially when the pressure is felt most intensely where prices are low — in lower-income neighborhoods or in our vanishing rural and wooded fringe — there are costs, too. Yes, infrastructure but also the harder to calculate and nonetheless very real cultural and environmental losses, rising rents and taxes, and dislocation.
A community benefits agreement can reset the terms between a developer and a neighborhood. They often include things like guaranteed minimum local hiring, percentages of affordable housing units, improvements to parks and other community amenities, and sometimes environmental set-asides and green building practices. The neighborhood gets some direct benefit from the development. The developer gets the neighborhood to support the project.
It all started back in 2001 in the entertainment district around the massive Staples Center arena in LA. There are now over 40 CBAs across the country — on both coasts and in places as disparate as Alabama, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Houston. They can be small or very large. There’s a CBA in Milwaukee led by a coalition of 27 community groups that banded together to negotiate with the developer of a 64-acre downtown infill project.
Sometimes CBAs get an F from the public, when the promised benefits fail to materialize with no consequences. That can happen when new owners come in. Agreements need to have rock solid “successors and assigns” language. Sometimes, the community side doesn’t stick together to see the whole thing through. It’s good to have enduring, long-standing neighborhood associations be party to the deals.
You might think the city itself should be the community party. My reading suggests that where that’s done, in Detroit and New York for instance, CBAs have become viewed as uninspiring political window-dressing, not really transformative, touted only by the politicians who depend on campaign cash from … developers.
So what role should the city play? The city can be a facilitator, bringing the parties together. And some cities have or are considering having a CBO. That’s O not A, for community benefits ordinance. A CBO requires developers to negotiate CBAs wherever new projects will impact existing neighborhoods. Something for Denton to consider?
I first became aware of CBAs when moderating discussions after screenings of the inspiring film Alice Street, first for the Thin Line festival and recently at Texas Woman’s University. It also was screened at a meeting of the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association, followed by a discussion that was covered in the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Alice Street chronicles the creation of a tremendous three-building-long, three-sided street mural that celebrates an unusually diverse and creative part of Oakland, California — home to legendary African dance and drumming troupes and Asian arts organizations — only to have the expansive, ebullient artwork later completely obscured by a new high-rise development on that site. The mural — both its creation and its passionate defense — brought the factions of the Alice Street neighborhood together. That cohesion made it possible for the neighborhood to negotiate (cue the hero now) CBAs on four area projects. The agreements included affordable homes, affordable retail space, anti-displacement funds and an explicit role for the community in further development decisions.
After more than 20 years now, the verdict on CBAs seems to be that they’re not a complete substitute for, say, a good affordable housing program. But they can lessen some of the harms of new projects and help ensure those projects benefit the incumbent populations. I suggest exploring this route to SEDNA, to the northeast extraterritorial jurisdiction, to neighborhoods anywhere in Denton that feel like they’re a lone voice in the wilderness being ignored as the bulldozers close in.
“CBA” also happens to be British slang for “Can’t Be Arsed” — that is, can’t be troubled to get off one’s butt to contribute to a solution. That’s not Denton. We’ll change that to “Can Be Activated.”
PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.