When development threatens a neighborhood, a community benefits agreement, or CBA, can be the jiujitsu move that flips the energy and makes the project work for the neighborhood instead.

Development obviously can be a good thing — bringing needed housing or higher paying jobs. But especially when the pressure is felt most intensely where prices are low — in lower-income neighborhoods or in our vanishing rural and wooded fringe — there are costs, too. Yes, infrastructure but also the harder to calculate and nonetheless very real cultural and environmental losses, rising rents and taxes, and dislocation.

PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.

