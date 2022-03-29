As I reflect on the scope of challenges navigated by healthcare professionals worldwide over the last two years, it is both overwhelming and uplifting.
Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers at Medical City Healthcare and across the world have remained committed to the care and improvement of human life. These healthcare heroes remain ready to serve our communities in the evolving battle against COVID-19. In addition, we remain committed to providing high-quality care for the other health and wellness needs in our community. These range from critical, time-sensitive care for cardiac arrest, trauma and stroke to a multitude of more routine services including health maintenance screening and elective surgical procedures.
Having joined the Medical City Denton team in August, I am incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and spirit of cooperation of the physicians and healthcare teams across our community. As we celebrate National Doctors’ Day today, I would like to recognize and celebrate the knowledge, experience, dedication and care that our physicians offer the people of Denton and the surrounding communities.
This is the perfect occasion to reach out to a physician and show your gratitude for the care they have provided for you, a loved one, a friend or a mutual patient. Speaking from experience, I can tell you this has a profound effect on them and helps to renew the joy of practicing medicine. A small dose of this appreciation goes a long way!
So the next time you interact with your doctor, whether it’s a virtual visit with your primary care provider or a bedside interaction with a hospital-based physician, remember their commitment and be sure to tell them “thanks.”
Happy Doctors’ Day!
Dr. MATHIS ADAMS is the chief medical officer at Medical City Denton.