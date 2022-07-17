This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
In a week occupied by congressional hearings, inflation fears and stifling heat, it is possible that many of us haven’t paused to fully appreciate a moment of scientific achievement.
NASA’s powerful new looking glass, the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, has produced the deepest infrared images of the universe’s galaxies, black holes and the cycle of baby stars to dying stars that humanity has ever seen. Though a tiny snapshot of a very expansive universe and its galaxies, the images feed our human desires to decipher the mysteries of the cosmos.
What we see in these images is neither the present nor the future, but the past. Most of us understand this concept on a rudimentary scale, recognizing, for example, that the sound of a thunderclap or light from the sun that warms the Earth actually occurred in the relatively recent past. To glimpse images of events that occurred in the earliest days of the universe is breathtaking and reminds us that our planet is a speck in this vastness.
Humans have looked longingly to the sky with childlike wonder and scientific curiosity, and commonly have asked whether life exists or existed elsewhere. This yearning has inspired science, fiction and fantasy to explain the unknown and place our existence into a broader context. Many of us have framed photos of The Blue Marble, an image of Earth taken by the crew of the Apollo 17 spacecraft — our most famous selfie — and embraced television shows and movies about space exploration as a part of our entertainment culture.
The Webb telescope has brought us larger, sharper, more spectacular images than ever before of Stephan’s Quintet, a grouping of five galaxies that French astronomer Édouard Stephan discovered in 1877 and filmmakers prominently featured near the beginning of the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, when angelic figures take on its shape.
In different ways, art and science often ask the same questions in a quest for certainty and purpose. And while the Webb telescope can capture previously unseen sights, even it isn’t able to fully capture or comprehend the vastness of the cosmos or answer the questions that we hunger to understand.
Such is the course of scientific discovery. Knowledge builds upon knowledge to refine conclusions based on better and better information. Webb has brought us detail in an area of the sky as small as a grain of sand held at arm’s length that is also so expansive beyond our common measures of time and distance. Our perceptions of space exploration are sharply different today than during the heady, early days of NASA when Americans huddled around televisions. Yet, what exists beyond our atmosphere remains inspiring.
Our most salient questions about the universe may never be answered completely, and most likely not in our lifetimes. Humankind’s greatness, however, is its eternal quest for answers.