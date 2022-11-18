Instead of city issues, let’s discuss something personal.

If you haven’t seen me since I was out campaigning, you might notice a change in my appearance. I’m down 50 pounds from my April peak. The weight came off without my consciously trying to lose it and while enjoying great food every day. This is with moderate exercise, nothing crazy.

PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.

Recommended for you