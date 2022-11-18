Instead of city issues, let’s discuss something personal.
If you haven’t seen me since I was out campaigning, you might notice a change in my appearance. I’m down 50 pounds from my April peak. The weight came off without my consciously trying to lose it and while enjoying great food every day. This is with moderate exercise, nothing crazy.
Like over 30 million Americans, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Actually I’ve had that diagnosis for years. I took the doctor’s warnings very seriously — for, oh, a few weeks after each visit. But last April, two numbers he said gripped me.
One was 44. My kidney function was down to 44%. Diabetes, if untreated, may have no symptoms for a long time but slowly eats your kidneys, typically wiping out 6% of kidney function a year. Once you get down to 15%, you go on dialysis. My dad spent his last six years on dialysis, not very enjoyable ones. I could be facing that prospect in just five years.
The other number was 61 — my age. In your 30s, 40s, and 50s, you can fool yourself that you’ll get around to dealing with your health someday. In your 60s, these are the innings you’ve been playing for all along.
Now, I’m an admitted foodie. It’s one of the great pleasures. In Ecclesiastes, Kohelet tells us, “There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and find enjoyment in his toil.” I agree.
But to protect against further loss of kidney function I would have to control blood sugar spikes. Blood sugar is driven by carbs, the alluring starches and sweets. And for my constellation of issues, I had to avoid salt and saturated fats, too. All the good things. It was a minefield.
It would be a challenge, but I refused to accept a permanently dull, flavorless diet. I fixated on finding or creating delicious, even indulgent meals and snacks I could truly enjoy from the foods available to me.
For spaghetti and sauce, I learned to make a zesty marinara without sugar or salt, ingredients courtesy of D’Abruzzo Market. I found shirataki noodles. They’re super low carb, incredibly easy to fix — but they are pasta and eat like pasta.
I discovered that silken tofu, with a bit of vanilla Stevia, eats exactly like custard. Crush 10 raspberries for a great topping.
We’re fortunate. We have health insurance. I have great meds and care. I also pay for a pain-free sensor on my arm that lets me test my blood sugar — with my phone! — an hour or so after I try a food to see what works and what doesn’t work for my body chemistry. A pile of baby carrots and unlimited hummus doesn’t. But half a seedless cucumber, sliced, with one-eighth of a container of hummus works. I target 5-10 carbs a sitting, generally six times a day.
Turning up the yummy while navigating around the carbs, dialing up herbs and seasonings, dialing down portion sizes of fruits, finding great substitutes for comfort foods — it all contributed to a happy foodie (and happy wife who also eats my cooking) and to blood sugar levels just like a non-diabetic would have. The weight loss? It just came by the by. When it came, knee pain and eye pressure left — Lucky Strike extras.
I have found many ways to continue to enjoy “Dentoning.” The turkey drumstick at Arts and Jazz. Salmon on the big salad on the patio at the GreenHouse (minus the croutons). Grilled chicken on a Greek salad from the food truck by Oak St. Drafthouse. Selective small plates at Taan Eatery. The occasional glass of wine and cheese board at Steve’s. At Miss Angeline’s, you can now order a “Meltzer,” a delicious cross between an Old Fashioned and a Mint Julep, without anything sugary in it. Kohelet would approve.
About those two numbers: To my surprise I actually regained kidney function, about 10 percentage points. Staying on this path, that other number —my age — should keep going up for a while, too.
Let’s share healthy Dentoning tips!