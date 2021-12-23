My best Christmas gift was one I gave away when I was 9 years old. But I won’t lie; I wasn’t a cheerful giver.
Dad was a Presbyterian minister in Carrollton, and our church provided Christmas presents for a small community about an hour away. The project expanded as it filled church members with purpose. Each family would get a week’s worth of groceries. Someone even donated a live Christmas tree for each family.
Church hallways were lined for weeks with produce boxes lovingly gift-wrapped by women of the church. My family adopted a family of six, which meant providing clothing and gifts for each family member — a stretch on a minister’s salary.
Mother scoured the house for gently used gifts for our adopted family. She locked in on the sky-blue scooter my grandparents gave me the prior Christmas that still had the bow on it. I preferred my bike to a scooter, but I balked at giving the scooter away because, well, it was mine. Once Mother decided to do something, though, discussion was pointless.
But I pouted.
Freezing weather that Christmas Eve morning didn’t deter church members from loading a large truck with groceries and gifts. The chilly air matched my mood.
Five people drove cars to help with distribution. We stopped for lunch on the way. The warmth of the restaurant, holiday music on the radio, everyone’s smiles and the smell and taste of French onion soup with croutons filled everyone with excitement.
But my heart was still cold.
When we reached our destination, people didn’t have coats. Parents picked up gifts, their faces etched with anticipation; they were taking Christmas to their families.
As we drove away from the cluster of small houses, a door flew open, and a little boy wearing a coat my brother had outgrown sailed through the doorway on the sky-blue scooter. His face radiated joy. It’s a memory I’ll never forget of the best gift exchange ever.
I gave that little boy a sky-blue scooter; he helped me understand the importance of giving.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.