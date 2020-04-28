They’re called “microaggressions,” but they are creating a big threat to university campuses. Universities are stamping out politically incorrect views and stifling freedom of speech under the guise of diversity and tolerance.
Universities will frequently push this agenda at any cost, as one University of North Texas professor recently learned. Nathaniel Hiers used to be a math professor there. One day, he was in the faculty lounge and saw a stack of flyers that someone anonymously left in the room. The flyers described microaggressions as a pervasive threat, defining them as “verbal and nonverbal behaviors” that “communicate negative, hostile, and derogatory messages to people rooted in their marginalized group membership.”
Microaggressions, the flyers warned, come in many forms and are sometimes hard to recognize and respond to, especially if the speaker has no idea or intention of being offensive.
The flyers identify statements like “America is a melting pot” and “I believe the most qualified person should get the job” as microaggressions because they promote “color blindness” and the “myth of meritocracy.”
Many others, though, see these statements as a celebration of diversity, hard work and the best things that make us American. They would be astonished to learn that others consider these statements off-limits because someone might be offended by them.
Hiers was astonished, so he wrote the following note on the blackboard with an arrow pointing to the flyers: “Please don’t leave garbage lying around.”
The head of the math department, Ralf Schmidt, sent an email blast telling the person who wrote the message to “stop being a coward and see me in the chair’s office immediately.” Hiers told him that it wasn’t cowardly to criticize the flyers, and that “if it’s fine for someone to leave stacks of them lying around in the lounge, criticizing them should be fine too.” They talked later that day, and Schmidt tried to get Hiers to agree with the flyers. Hiers told him that he still disagreed, and they left it at that.
But a few days later, Schmidt told Hiers that he would not be able to teach in the spring. When Hiers asked why, Schmidt said it was because his statement was “upsetting, and can even be perceived as threatening.” He also told Hiers that he should have expressed “honest regret” about his views.
Hiers doesn’t support bias or prejudice against anyone. He believes in healthy communication and the thoughtful sharing of ideas. Universities are the ideal environment for teaching and modeling those skills.
But teaching people to constantly be afraid of microaggressions undermines diversity and tolerance. It urges us to overanalyze casual remarks and to catastrophize even small slights. It teaches us that those around us harbor hidden agendas and nurture cruel bigotries (whether they realize it or not). It wants us to look for and believe the worst about each other, whether the worst is really there or not.
That’s a shortcut to divisiveness, not unity. And if there’s one thing our campuses don’t need right now, it’s more divisiveness.
The administrators of UNT were so determined to head off Hiers’ small criticism that they couldn’t even recognize their full-blown violations of his First Amendment rights. In their zeal to punish his views, they forgot that our universities are first and foremost a “marketplace of ideas.”
So with the help of Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys, Hiers filed a lawsuit against them — not only to restore his own civil rights and professional reputation, but to expose the profound threat posed by this harmful ideology.
It may seem odd for a math professor to take point on this legal showdown. But Hiers does teach linear algebra … and he knows where to draw the line.