It is a fact that Hispanic graduation rates from Texas universities are lower than the state average, but Hispanic-serving institutions are having great success in turning this tide around.
These are universities or colleges where Latinos make up at least 25% of the student population. They are also tasked by the U.S. Department of Education with making sure these students succeed. Some of these schools are nearby: the University of Texas in Arlington and the University of North Texas system.
A mix of low tuition costs, on-campus jobs and, above all, strong mentorship programs are producing these results.
This is good news for Texas since the student body across the state is increasingly younger and Hispanic. Other institutions should emulate some of their strategies and help bridge that graduation rate gap: Only 18% of Latinos who finish eighth grade go on to earn a post-secondary certificate, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Among all Texas students, that rate is 23%.
These mentorship programs help mostly low-income, first-generation students to navigate through college. They mostly focus on retention and rely on mentors or peers to help students navigate their college experience.
“First-generation students are more likely to ask a peer rather than somebody else at an institution,” said Deborah Santiago, CEO of Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit that tracks Hispanic-serving institutions nationwide.
UTA, for instance, is reporting a 7% increase in Latino graduations since it became a Hispanic-serving institution in 2015.
Some schools have more ambitious programs and help students not only to graduate but also to get their careers on track. The University of Texas in El Paso and UNT are providing support and academic advice during college. UNT in Denton launched a career and development center with career coaches in every college, helping students with everything from writing resumés to building soft skills and negotiating salaries. It is reporting a 44% graduation rate, very close to the success of its white students.
The other part of the equation is providing on-campus jobs. “There is a correlation with on-campus jobs and persisting [through graduation],” said Bob Mong, UNT Dallas president. Those students are more likely to get support services and more engaged with the campus and are, therefore, more likely to graduate.
Affordability is a priority for these schools, and a mix of federal and state funding is vital to keep tuition costs low, a task easier said than done. That is why the UNT system’s decision not to raise tuition for the seventh straight year is even more laudable, especially in a year with high inflation.
University officials acknowledge there is still a gap. Those who graduate are doing really well, but educators have to work on those they drop along the way.