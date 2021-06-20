Ramiro Valdez’s June 5 guest essay titled “The truth is, the Rangers did many bad things,” based on Doug Swanson’s Cult of Glory, disparages the Texas Rangers. Similarly, Jeff Guinn’s War on the Border and Monica Martinez’s The Injustice Never Leaves You condemn those lawmen. Undercutting law enforcement has become a sport for Democrats.
University of Texas-Austin professor Walter Prescott Webb wrote The Texas Rangers: A Century of Frontier Defense (1935). He over-generously praised the Rangers but, unlike leftist teachers, enthused thousands of young Texans about their history. Reviling historical figures rather than accepting them as fellow humans with varying degrees of good and evil, which is human nature, distorts our frames of reference by which to live. Mike Cox’s two-volume history and Robert Utley’s Lone Star Justice affirm the Rangers’ virtues and acknowledge their vices, thus countering Swanson’s detractions. Playing the iconoclast tempts many of us.
Iconoclasts smash an idol, tear down a monument or ridicule a tradition while evading the essential duty to replace the shattered image with something at least as good. Raging at the racism of our ancestors, whether real or imagined, cowardly assaults those who can no longer defend themselves. The practice scorns the Golden Rule by treating them more severely than we would want our descendants to treat us. Since all humans are flawed, why should we presume that we would have done better in those circumstances?
The early Rangers defeated some of the world’s best light cavalry in the Comanches, who were astonished that those Scotch-Irish settlers matched their own audacity but with repeating weapons. The Mexican border suffered many outrages from both sides, for example, Leander McNelly’s fierce reprisals against Juan Cortina’s thievery, illustrating the principle “like begets like.” After the Civil War, Texans expanded into lands claimed by the Comanches and Kiowas, bringing more brutality on each side, as those natives had inflicted upon neighboring tribes. Deploring the atrocities from our safe distance serves as virtue signaling, but how do two peoples with radically opposed concepts of ownership share land? Americans conceived legal title to a surveyed plot, even up to four sections in area. The tribes regarded territorial ownership by the group, not by individuals. Where and when in world history have radically different cultures encountered each other gently?
The Rangers acted decisively in extreme circumstances, so why don’t we consider the possibility that they did the best that they could with what they knew and believed? What room do we have to be self-righteous as immigrants who come here illegally scorn our border, egged on by an administration afraid to visit that border? Some settlers and Rangers acted stridently, but those transgressions pale when contrasted to our slaughter of over 60 million aborted innocents. The same political party that opened the border has done nothing to stop the violence in their cities, especially Chicago, where each weekend Black lives do not matter at the hands of other Black residents. Let’s be grateful that nearly all law enforcers act honorably.