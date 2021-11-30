This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
We never expected Matthew McConaughey to become governor of Texas. The politics weren’t going to line up once he started having to tell people where he stood on important questions before us.
But we aren’t surprised either that he appeared, in a hazy, don’t-look-too-deeply way, to be viable as a candidate, however briefly. It’s important to understand why that was.
There are a huge number of people in this state and country — the majority of us, we would say — who are fed up with the poisonous political division we can’t seem to get away from. McConaughey looked like an escape hatch.
If you listen to what he has to say, whether in an inspirational graduation address, or in his book, Greenlights, or in his statement on Twitter announcing he wouldn’t run, McConaughey projects an optimism and hope about human beings that has been strangled out of our politics and social discourse these days.
On Sunday, announcing his decision not to run, McConaughey said in a video that he had learned a lot in the last few months. He said that “our politics needs new purpose, that we have divides that need healing, that we need more trust in our lives.”
He talked about bringing people back together.
“We’ve gotta start shining a light on our shared values — the ones that cross party lines, the ones that build bridges instead of burning them,” he said.
He called for us to serve others above ourselves and to be about helping more than hurting.
Those are important themes we need to explore as a country. And we know, listening to our political discourse, that the two major political parties and too many American political leaders have all but abandoned that in pursuit of their own power.
Meanwhile, our divisions are amplified by cable news silos and social media algorithms that feed on and profit from our separation.
McConaughey saw that what most people really want is to be unified and at peace, and when he gave that voice, people were willing to follow him.
It’s unlikely it would have lasted in the present political moment. We do have real political differences to resolve. There are serious social and economic questions that divide us, from abortion, to guns, to this country’s history of racism and slavery, to how we tax and regulate ourselves. All of those are important questions that require clear stances from candidates and political solutions that will inevitably create division. That’s part of living in a democracy.
But politicians in this state and this country would be wise to try to understand why an actor and author seemed like the right answer to a lot of Texans. Regular people don’t want to live in perpetual political struggle. They don’t want every part of life to be subject to social examination.
They want problems to be solved and differences set aside so they can go live their lives.