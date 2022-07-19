BROWN AT 50

Linda Smith, the former Linda Brown, stands in front of the Sumner School in Topeka, Kan., in 1964. The public school’s refusal to admit Brown in 1951, then age 9, led to the Brown v. Board of Education court case. In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the “separate but equal” clause and mandated that schools nationwide be desegregated.

 AP file photo

They called it “massive resistance.”

That, some of you may recall, was what Virginia dubbed its campaign of defiance of Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 Supreme Court ruling that outlawed school segregation. The Virginia crusade was just part of a drive by conservatives all over the South to blunt the effect of that decision.

LEONARD PITTS is a columnist for The Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via email at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

