It’s often hard for Americans to know what they will pay for the health care they receive. Depending on the hospital they visit or the insurance plan they have, the same treatment can vary wildly in price.
New state and federal regulations are trying to make those costs more transparent to patients and insurance providers. But despite these new rules, many Texas hospitals aren’t properly disclosing their prices.
That’s a serious problem for Texans seeking cost-effective health care. Hospitals need to be transparent about their prices, and regulators should hold them accountable.
Texas 2036, a nonpartisan think tank, tried to find which Texas hospitals provided the highest-value care to patients. Instead, they discovered much of that data was missing, in violation of state and federal law.
As of April, only 31% of hospitals were mostly compliant with price transparency laws, Texas 2036 found. And only 65% of hospitals made their pricing data accessible at all, the researchers found.
So what does this mean for patients who want to keep their hospital bills low? It’s complicated.
This data tells insurance providers how much they’ll be charged for each service. If two hospitals provide the same services at different prices, that’s helpful for a provider to know. And if a hospital is consistently overcharging for its services, insurance providers might ask their patients to seek treatment elsewhere.
This data doesn’t tell insured patients what their share of the bill will be. Patients’ bills depend on their insurance deductibles — how much they pay out of pocket before insurance kicks in — and their premiums: how much their insurance plan costs per month.
But when this information isn’t available, the high costs can ultimately fall on the individual.
The push for transparency has been a decadeslong effort and got a huge lift when then-President Donald Trump required price disclosure through an executive order.
When insurance providers can’t access hospital pricing data, “there is no ability to constrain costs,” said Charles Miller, senior policy adviser for health care at Texas 2036. “So it is those higher costs that end up resulting in the higher insurance premiums.”
The more information an insurer has about these prices, the better positioned they are to negotiate reasonable rates, Miller said.
Of course, this information alone won’t rescue Americans from their exorbitant health care bills. But it’s one tool that could help combat high prices.
Carrie Williams, a spokeswoman for the Texas Hospital Association, said Texas hospitals are committed to complying with these laws but have faced challenges related to the pandemic and worker shortages.
“The information hospitals are required to make public is voluminous, complex and detailed. Despite the challenges, we believe Texas is on its way to leading the nation in compliance,” Williams told The Dallas Morning News in an email.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is currently deciding how hospitals will be fined for noncompliance. The Texas Hospital Association has asked HHSC for a 90-day grace period before assessing penalties.
State regulators need to make sure there are real consequences for hospitals that aren’t posting their prices. And in the meantime, Texas hospitals need to step up and follow the law.