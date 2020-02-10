Where did it go?
I’m speaking of the truth. It seems that only a few years ago the only thing that had left spin, right spin, up and down spin, every which way spin, were subatomic particles. Not anymore.
Nowadays, as soon as the truth comes out of the chute, or anything, including a harmless word from a senator or the president’s mouth, there is no end of people making a living chasing it down, throwing a loop over it, yanking it to the ground and hog-tying it, then calmly pulling their very own incensed and outraged red-hot iron out of the fire and putting their brand on it. After all the commotion, if the truth could get up, or the word, it’s now sporting so many different brands, its own mother might not recognize it and, if by chance it did, would surely disown it.
Having no end of better things to do, productive work being one of them, waiting for snow in Denton another, I will admit to only watching the recent Senate hearings for no more than 30 minutes. But that was enough. Brand me un-American if you want, I don’t care: The circus I grew up with not only had three rings but barely lasted three hours. And it was fun.
I was looking for an explanation to this supposedly new phenomenon, and all I could come up with was that at some point, the truth became a commodity, same as pork bellies or sour pickles, that now gets canned and marketed according to taste and budget, then distributed by an entire money-chasing industry to hungry consumers.
It’s a shame actually, but I suppose that’s what having a “free press” means today. Free to do whatever they want and shamelessly pretend to bring you the news when in fact they are only peddling their own brand of canned, partisan entertainment. And don’t ask them to change their name from “The News Hour” to “The Final Judgment,” “Brain Washing with the Stars” or such. For better or for worse, the word “news” is also free, totally free, unencumbered by trademarks, even ethical ones — and apparently one size fits all.
Now don’t get me wrong. Just because I don’t watch the news, or even have a TV, doesn’t mean I don’t read the news or listen to it. Unfortunately, it’s no different with the written word or the radio.
A famous person, one having my own initials in fact, once said that the most interesting information came from children because after they told all they knew, they stopped. If this were the case with the adults running our government, or their lawyers, or their so-called expert witnesses, all their transcripts would look like CliffsNotes instead, ones you could roll up, stick in your back pocket and read on the bus, not require a four-wheel dolly to transport.
Whose fault is it? We all know the answer to that: It’s our fault — that’s whose. But same as overpopulation, all of us who actually think, as a rule, think it applies to other people, far, far away, when in fact we’re all a small, incremental part of the problem. But don’t get ruffled, since in the case of overpopulation, it’s not your fault exactly — it’s your parents, and when it comes to the news, I don’t mean anyone in particular.
It takes a big audience, not one person, to grade a show, any show, and whether news or no, it lives and dies by those grades, called ratings. A poor score, and it’s adios, goodbye, don’t call us, we’ll call you.
So same as our neighbor’s yappy dog, we deal with fake news, partisan news, call it what you will news — and live with it, happy knowing deep down inside that we are right and they are fools. It’s a good feeling actually.
As a parting observation, I would add that if the national news media as a whole were to suddenly die today, I would not attend the funeral — Lord no, not me. I would only send a nice note saying I was in favor of it.