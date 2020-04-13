Whatever happened to good news? There used to be some, you know.
There was a time when wars would actually end, not languish, and diseases would be banished or conquered: put in a test tube under a tight cork, and that was that! A time when men would prepare to go to the moon and actually get there. Along the way, there would be accidents, unavoidable mishaps, delays, trials and tribulations, and all that, which was news, both good and bad, but eventually there would be clear-cut good news and news to remember.
Plus, afterwards, the men who won the war, invented the vaccine or walked on the moon didn’t diminish their stellar reputation by giving speeches or hiring ghost writers to boom their brand, or worse, spend time twittering, while pushing their own kind of tacky deodorant and instant orange juice for profit.
No sir, they went home, back to their families and jobs and finished their careers honorably, as it should be. Some we even called heroes, which they were, but they didn’t like that, so we did it anyway — civil disobedience, I expect. Whatever happened to news like that?
Nowadays, we live on a constant diet of bad news, for the most part, and our only consolation is that the news could have been worse, much worse, and wasn’t, by the skin of our teeth. Then again, that’s not the same as genuine good news.
Unfortunately, keeping up with the world and looking for that one scrap of good news among the flotsam the world seems to be in is not as easy or rewarding as it used to be. Back when, while looking for good news, we were at least informed in the process. But not so much anymore. The news business today, as a whole, is not as simple as it used to be.
Now there’s partisan news mixed in, as well as fake news, and ads in news’ clothing, not to mention nonstop news, which is tiring, plus both good and bad news wrapped in one, which is confusing: “Iraq is ours!” being a good example. Then there is the nasty habit of reporters unable to tell the news straight up, unless they digest it first, as if we couldn’t chew on it ourselves.
And to make matters worse, underneath all that, there are those trying to sway our opinion every which way, the influencers, I think they are called, and why God put those bottom feeders here on Earth is beyond me — viruses and snakes were bad enough. The end result is that figuring things out today is harder to do, if not impossible. As far as sports news, good or bad, so sorry.
“If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re misinformed.” Mark Twain for you, and right on the money. Only in his day and times, perhaps being informed was actually better. These days, I often wonder if oblivious isn’t better than misled, possibly the reason some say ignorance is bliss — and maybe they are right.
I was talking to an acquaintance the other day during a downpour who said that it was a good thing there was only a 50% chance of rain. According to him, “if it was 100%, it would rain twice as much.” I had to think for a second on that one.
So here is a person, I thought, who has gone through life with a whole different take on rain likelihoods, with no demonstrably ill results. He seemed happy enough standing over there, 6 feet away from me, when he added, “Good thing it’s only 50%. We’ve had enough rain already!”
I smiled. It was good news to him, and who was I to argue?
I suppose that in the end, there is a reminder here: We have to be thankful for what we have. Two months ago, it seemed everyone wanted to change the world and make it more to their liking. Good news today would be a world like we had two months ago.
Is that too much to hope for?