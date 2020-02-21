Perhaps it doesn’t need to be said at all, but over the past few years I started forming an opinion that immigration was all but dead in this country, and that immigrants were being turned away in droves, which may be the case, but droves are still coming in.
Just this week, I had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in Irving. A friend had asked me to be an interpreter for his wife as she was trying to upgrade her status from a one-year visa to a green card.
What I found was amazing. First of all, the place was full, sort of like a Walmart on Saturday morning. My first impression was that we were going to be there for hours, perhaps days, even though we had an 11 a.m. appointment. Before signing in, we went through security. Same as in an airport, except the security guy in front kept saying — in a voice that boomed — “no knives, no guns, no explosives. If you have any of these, take them back to your car.”
We signed in, took the elevator and found a seat. I looked around. The place was full of every type of person in humankind except for those like me. No whites that I could see. Blacks from Africa, I presumed, and people from, and here I’m still guessing, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Latin America and the Middle East.
I say this because even though I didn’t recognize a word anyone said, I thought I recognized some of the clothing, including women wearing their hijabs. The world population was well represented. Also, I didn’t recognize a single name when they were called out, most of which had to be spelled out since the people running the show didn’t know how to pronounce them either.
At pretty much the appointed time, give or take five minutes, a nice fellow who turned out to be our case officer called us, and we went in, with him following close behind.
The hallway we went into was at least 100 feet long with too many doors to count, on both sides of the aisle, and I asked. “There’re 100 of us,” said our case officer, “and we each do eight interviews per day.” A total of 800 interviews, and we were four people: the couple, their baby and me. And I doubt anyone goes alone.
On average, 3,200 go through that place every day, more counting security and personnel, which explained the crowd. And this is only one place. In the Dallas area, there are more. Then there’s Houston, Austin, San Antonio, New York, etc., about 220 centers worldwide with nearly 20,000 employees and contractors.
“Raise your right hand, do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth ...,” and just like that, I was sworn in as the interpreter. It had been a long time since I had to take an oath, and it was sobering.
Then came a small explanation of why we were there, and the questions followed — at least 100 of them. Easy ones first: name and date of birth, country of origin, city of birth, etc. Then the harder ones: “When did you first meet your husband? How? Where?” Then the hard ones: “Are you or do you know anyone involved in prostitution?” I thought my friend’s wife was going to pass smooth out or be insulted, but no, she only grimaced, sort of gasped and answered, “No.”
Our case officer was just getting warmed up: “Are you a member of the Communist Party?” “Have you killed someone and why?” “Do you intend to overthrow the government of the United States?” “Do you deal in drugs or child pornography?” I even snorted once thinking he was kidding, but no, all serious questions looking for honest answers.
I was impressed with our government. Those people are burdened with a difficult job, an important job, and seemed to be doing it well. They were also courteous and timely. I left with the overall impression they had everyone’s best interest at heart, including our country’s.