The phone rang, and I answered. Too sleepy to recognize the number, I did identify the voice. “Hola gringo.” My friend Antonio was calling from somewhere south, and I could hear the wind roaring.
“Where are you?” I asked, knowing that I would be envious when he told me.
“Staying away from crowds,” he said. Eight thousand feet up in the Andes, where else? Or should I say on the Andes. You were always a stickler for the language.”
“It’s early,” I said.
“Here in Patagonia, we’re ahead of you guys in many ways. Two hours in time alone. And time is money, you know.”
Antonio had transformed sarcasm into an art form, and he was in rare form this morning.
“What are you doing up there?” I asked. I wanted to tell him I was glad to hear from him, but it was too early for that.
“Social distancing,” he answered. “Some gringos wanted to go condor hunting, so here we are, freezing.”
“Americans?” I asked.
“No, Germans. Real gringos. You know, blue eyes and gold in the hair. A whole family of ‘em.”
In much of South America, the word “gringo” meant just that, along with fair skin, jeans, cell phones and dollars or Euros. Not so much a nationality as a culture.
“Any luck?” I asked.
“If you mean are we alive? Yes, luck. But not many condors anymore, so no luck there yet.”
Years ago, he had convinced me to go with him by saying, “I can help you get a story along with a picture that is guaranteed to be published in any newspaper or magazine, including Nature or National Geographic.”
I looked at him. Antonio was good at pulling my leg, but that time he appeared to be in earnest. I remember asking myself what he might be plotting.
“I can help you trap a condor,” he added. He looked serious.
Now, I knew he was kidding.
“I’m not kidding,” he said, reading my mind. “In the old days, the Incas trapped them all the time, same as the Mapuches, same as the native people here. I did it several times myself.”
I looked at him, an expression of doubt in my face.
“I was young and foolish,” he remarked.
“Sounds easy,” I said.
Antonio had laughed out loud. “If we go, I promise you, it will be the most difficult thing you have ever done or will ever do. From then on, your life, your every endeavor will appear trivial by comparison, and you will live your days planning to return so you can earn back that rare moment of personal glory that was actually earned, the one that gave some meaning to your drab existence.”
The way he said it made me frown. “Which is the hard part?” I asked.
“Everything,” said Antonio. “Getting partway there on horseback is no picnic, neither is climbing the rest of the way to be near them, with enough supplies to stay a few days. Then, there’s the digging a big hole in solid rock and the silent wait. There’s also the lack of oxygen, the rain, the cold, sometimes snow, always wind, but the hardest part is grabbing the leg without losing a hand — in short, everything.”
When he finished, I just sat there looking at him quietly smoking his pipe.
“I forgot to mention about waiting in that hole covered in branches with a rotten carcass over your head,” he added. “The smell doesn’t get better.”
So I had gone. The idea was to catch a bird, pluck a feather, take a picture and let it go, but we never caught one. He was right about one thing, however — I never forgot it.
“Are you social distancing?” he asked. “Wearing a mask and all?”
“Trying to,” I answered. “It’s hard to stay 6 feet away from everyone.”
“How about going again at Christmas?” he asked. “We can celebrate Feliz Navidad up here, and it won’t be so cold.”
“Maybe,” I said. “If they resume flights to your part of the world.”
“These Germans got here,” he answered, his words a challenge.
“How many people there with coronavirus?” I asked.
“None,” he said. “But then, how would I know? The closest person to us is 10 miles away, not 6 feet.”
He had convinced me again. “OK,” I said, feeling the need for some real social distancing. “See you at Christmas.”