The big question at our house these days is: What are we going to do for breakfast? Nobody here, that I can recall, ever dreamed of having a cup of coffee in the morning without first going out and getting the morning paper. Next month, we won’t have a real paper to read here in Denton except for Wednesday and Sunday. The problem is we drink coffee every day.
I was talking to my friend Leo about this particular difficulty, and he was thinking along the same lines. “I have a routine,” he revealed. “I get up, kick start my coffeemaker and go get the paper. Then I leisurely read it from cover to cover. Next month, I’m not sure what I’m going to do.”
Upsetting, I know, especially first thing in the morning. I suppose it’s to be expected when the same problems affecting most newspapers in the country also affect ours, and perhaps there is nothing that can be done about it. There is an e-Edition, fortunately, but when it comes to morning coffee, it’s not the same thing.
When I was a kid staying summers at my grandfather’s house, María, one of the maids, went downstairs every morning to get the paper, and since it was usually wrinkled, she ironed it. Naturally, we kids were not allowed to touch it. And neither were any of the other adults in the house, mostly uncles and their wives. I don’t know if anyone ever enforced this obsolete decorum, but we kids were not foolish enough, or brave enough, to find out. Enforced or not, this etiquette was strictly adhered to, and nobody, not even my dad, would cross the line.
Then, grandfather would show up for breakfast. He would first examine his two soft-boiled eggs on his place setting, the smoking hot toast next to it, the newly made blackberry marmalade, the yellow butter swirls next to the bowl of fresh cream, and satisfied, he would take a seat. Then, he would lean back in his chair, open the paper to his favorite page and, with a crisp snap, make it pop. After that, we kids got to read both the front and back pages from across the table, something that never seemed to bother him, nor for that matter, quicken his leisurely reading in any way.
After he got through, it would be the other adults’ turn, who would immediately divide the paper according to sections: news, opinion, economy, sports, arts, etc., and pass those to and fro, all the time discussing a particular item, or criticizing a government official and the way he spent money, or the lack of spending on some much needed infrastructure project; you name it, there was never an end of issues. Occasionally, one of my uncles would read a particularly fascinating article out loud. We especially loved how he would emphasize some parts, mock others and laugh, or if he thought it necessary, make a wimpy voice to ridicule some poor sap, which we especially loved and made us laugh.
All the while we got an earful of wonderful adult talk, until finally the scraps were left for us to pick over. And by scraps I mean the comics, the puzzles, including chess, crossword and bridge, plus the trivia questions, riddles and word search, most of which we couldn’t do, but we would look them over and wish we could.
The Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times are options we’re considering, but none of them are from Denton. Where else but in a Denton paper are you going to read about two women getting in a fight over the amount of dirty laundry on the couch, and one of them to be arrested once the pandemic is over? Only a local paper can be as colorful as that.
If it happened in the Bronx, it wouldn’t have the same meaning or be nearly as much fun. So we’ve got to decide which additional paper to buy, and as I’m finding out, we’re not the only ones.