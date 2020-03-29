Outside my kitchen window I have a 6-inch square ceramic tile with a colorful donkey painted on it. It’s called a “burrometro” in Spanish — a “donkeymeter” in gringo speak. It’s colorful enough, made in Spain, and comes with a horsehair tail with the following caption under it: If wet: rain. If it moves: windy. If white: snow. If hard: ice.
As far as I can tell, it’s the only foolproof predicting gadget that I know. Which brings me to my point: Why on God’s green earth do we still have so many people making predictions? Wasn’t the 2016 election enough? Y2K? It was for me, but apparently not for most, and not by a longshot.
My own guess is that we have them because there’s a market for it. Whether they are right or wrong, it doesn’t seem to matter; the fact is people like to hear predictions and want prophecies, forecasts, estimates, guesstimates and even prognostications. Otherwise, they feel they’re going forward in the dark. Gypsy ladies with crystal balls make a living at it, so do market gurus, soothsayers, pollsters, astrologers, oracles, fortunetellers, strategists and mystics.
You name it, we have them, we pay them, we sometimes roll the dice big time according to what they say, and for the most part, we are satisfied with a pat on the back and someone saying “better luck next time.” The “sucker” part is cordially left out. And if history can be relied on, there will be a next time.
What will the future bring? Who will be president? How long will this last? What about the price of oil? When will school start?
The best advice on predictions I ever heard was not to make any, especially about the future. And nobody wants to hear that: We want to know, we need to know, we crave predictions, and there is good money to be made making them, the reason they persist.
I was thinking about predictions lately because of the coronavirus and how hard it must be to make decisions when you don’t know the future. You don’t even get a glimpse at it. Still, if you don’t know, you don’t know; that’s easy enough to understand, but you can’t just sit there twiddling your thumbs, not if you’re in charge and millions of lives are at stake. So you sift through the best information you have, which is never enough by far; then if sufficient people were involved, and you paid millions to get them, you don’t rely on “Miss Cleo’s Psychic Services” anymore, who, after all, was only lucky now and then.
Now you trust your “Strategic Thinking Department” to provide answers. Then you act: You cross your fingers, roll the dice and secretly hope someone in your department still has Miss Cleo’s private number. And if you’re lucky, someone does.
I suspect that, after all is said and done, good predictions, like gambling, depend not so much on good knowledge and vast data, but on good luck. There is no getting around that. Sure, having good information helps; at any rate it helps ease your mind knowing you did your best, when your plans go south, but what else is there? Nothing, that’s what.
You find the perfect person, plan the wedding, book a cruise, enjoy good weather, and it all goes fine until suddenly you are stuck off the coast of Australia with sick people on board and no way home. Unfortunately, there’s no predicting that. In the end, life is a gamble anyway; some win, some lose, and so you study the situation, make your best bet, cross your fingers, roll the dice and pray. And if you’re smart, you pray for good luck.
In the end, I wouldn’t trade a tiny amount of good luck for all the strategic thinkers in the world.
Luck, that’s the thing.