Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.