Imagine you go to a store on Loop 288 and see the sign “men working,” and men are actually working, a rare sight, so you slow down. A block from there, a fender bender, not so rare, but you slow down anyway.
Distracted, you forget to make the left turn to your store and start contemplating a slow and painful death for the traffic prodigy who left all the u-turns out of the loop. One sweet imagined torture leads to another, and when you finally pay attention you see a sign that says “Gainesville — 15 miles” in your rearview mirror, backward and upside down. Time to wake up!
Basically, you’re on the way to Oklahoma City. Soon enough you find an exit with a crossover, and you’re headed back to town. When you get home, of course you’re glad to be there; you just made a nice full long circle, although you never made it to the store, the reason for going out in the first place.
For writers like me, this happens all the time, only not so much in driving but in research. Meaning, sometimes no matter how hard you try, you can’t get away from a certain place.
For instance: I wanted to do an interview with Ernest Hemingway but started reading Barbara Tuchman instead. Why? Can’t say. Ironic perhaps, but writing is more about reading then writing. Read 100, write 1, is about the average for me.
And she’s good, so I read on and discover that in 1936 she was in Spain reporting on their civil war. “Gutsy lady,” I say to myself and make a note of that. Lots of note taking in writing. Lots. I eventually get to Hemingway and discover that he was also in Spain in 1936, as a correspondent. No surprise there: Hemingway was wherever the most danger was — a bomb explodes in the middle of the night under your neighbor’s window that blows out the glass, and you immediately go investigate, only Hemingway beat you to it. I make a note of that.
Eventually I get tired of Spain and make what I think is a clean getaway. I’m writing a Western in Spanish, and it would be good to learn about the cowboy’s cousin, the gaucho. So I go south to the land of the gauchos hoping to learn how to say giddyup in Spanish. Also, if a guy limps in a Western, he doesn’t limp — that’s drab — he has a “hitch in his get-along” instead. But how to say that in Spanish?
It’s 1931, and there I am in Argentina, sitting cross-legged at dusk in the middle of the pampas, adrift in a veritable ocean of grass, roasting ribs and drinking wine with my gaucho friends when we hear a roar overhead. Soon, we see a plane land then head straight for us and stop a mere 15 feet in front our fire. Since we didn’t know which way to run, it’s a relief.
A minute later we watch spellbound as a man gets out covered in oil saying “Mon ami, mon ami.” He’s a Frenchman, no less, and soon I discover his name: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, author of The Little Prince, the most famous of children’s books — only he hadn’t written it yet — that was 13 years later.
Turns out he and some pilot friends are establishing the first commercial airmail route in South America. I’m intrigued, and rather than reading more about the gauchos, I follow the Frenchman instead. I read on, fascinated, and eventually find out that in 1936, he’s — you guessed it: He’s in Spain as a correspondent, staying in the same hotel as don Ernesto, i.e., Hemingway, although I see no mention of them having ever met.
“Well,” I try to convince myself, “you tried to get away from Spain and flopped, miserably, I might add.” Such is the way of reading and research, sometimes no different than going to the store: One never knows where the road will lead, but you are still happy to get home, and if not home, at least back to your starting place.