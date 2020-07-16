When I read that schools in Denton would open in August, my first reaction was to ask “what year?” If I had school-age kids, I doubt I would send them. So I asked a friend who happens to be a school counselor what he thought, and his reaction was also a surprise. “I don’t know about kids,” he said, “but I’m not going back.”
“You like working from home?” I asked.
“I don’t get spit on, kicked, punched, abused or slandered ... what’s there not to like?”
To say things are now confusing is an understatement. I find that many parents actually want their kids back in school, while others will refuse to send them. With teachers and counselors, it’s no different, and attitudes range from one extreme to the other, plus everything in between.
To go or not to go, that is the question.
Still, there are worse options: In some parts of the world, people are having to decide between working or starving, with governments trying to keep individuals at home, while more than a few resort to new ways of feeding themselves and their families, with armed robbery one of the many options. Luckily, we’re not there yet, but like it or not, we are making a choice between education and the risk of infection. I think of it as a juggling act with a less-than-skilled juggler throwing many plates in the air: air travel, mass gatherings, bars reopening, etc., and kids going back to school just one of them. I suppose the idea is to keep all plates wobbling in midair until a cure or a vaccine is found.
I also wonder if any of our leaders have ever contemplated the option of not going back, for now. Kids losing a year is not the end of the world. I have many friends in Latin America who lost more than one year of school, not because of a virus, but because of strikes or teacher slowdowns, and they were still able to get an education. Today, many of my friends are professors, and between us we have had long and heated discussions about the benefits of an online education vs. a traditional one. The issue has never been decided, but for me, an online education is far better.
I remember my proudest grade at UT Austin was a “C” in calculus. At the time, I had a TA who could not speak clear English, who wrote small hieroglyphics on the board that were hard to see from 80 feet away, and in a class of 200, it was impossible to ask questions. In comparison, I took a YouTube course on the same subject last year, and what a difference it was: a knowledgeable person speaking clear English, giving lots of examples and the ability to stop, back up and go over every step time and again, until it was well understood.
I also remember smiling while reading Bertrand Russel’s letter to the president of Harvard asking him to admit his son, who had not had a traditional education but had been taught Greek, Latin, mathematics, history, philosophy, etc., by Mr. Russell himself. Imagine that, I thought: what a recommendation!
For a minute, let’s envision a future in which some kids are given the choice to study from home using a nationally approved curriculum that gets them a high school diploma. Perhaps even a classical curriculum that would have been approved by Mr. Russell himself. Obviously, it’s not for everyone, but it will suit a lot of kids and it would have been great for me.
It could also mean fewer schools, less traffic, less fighting and smaller riots, along with reduced peer pressure, equaling for some a better way to learn.
Let’s be honest here: Our educational system today, in which information is handed out like daubs of mashed potatoes at the cafeteria, is unattractive to most, unappetizing to all and mediocre at best.
The silver lining in this virus cloud could actually be the golden opportunity to rethink the entire concept of public education in a centralized facility and change it for the better.