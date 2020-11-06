I sure am glad the election is over, aren’t you? Well, at least most of the races are over. We still have a couple of local elections that went into runoffs, but they are not as emotionally charged as the presidential election was. There sure was a lot of name-calling and mudslinging on both sides, wasn’t there?
One thing for sure, people have strong feelings about President Donald Trump. I believe he was largely responsible for the great voter turnout in our fair county. According to unofficial but complete results from the Denton County Elections Administration office, we had a 74% turnout; that is the highest in 120 years! Many people were determined to keep Trump in the White House, and many wanted him gone. Both sides got out and voted because they felt so strongly about it. In my opinion, we can thank Trump for our breaking the record of voter turnout in our fair county.
In years past, we have had low turnouts for elections in Texas. That surprises me. My Mama and Papa always voted every election, no matter how small. They made sure that all their children also voted when it came their time. Papa was always proud to carry his Voter Registration Card, which he called his “poll tax” all his life.
For those of you not as old as I am and never heard of it, the poll tax existed in Texas from about 1902 until 1966. The idea of having people pay to vote is really quite old and was not considered illegal until about 1965 when the Supreme Court told Texas, as well as a bunch of other states, that we could not do that anymore.
It all started with the 15th Amendment to the Constitution in 1870, which pretty much said that states could not prevent recently freed slaves from voting. Our dear State of Texas was pretty determined that Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, and (Lord help us!) uppity women should not be allowed to vote. When the Supreme Court ordered that we had to let them, someone came up with the idea of having people pay to vote. The fee most likely prevented some poor people from voting.
But, as I have said before in this column, you can never make anything foolproof because fools are so ingenious they will find a way to mess things up. When we were no longer allowed to charge people to vote, we came up with a literacy test. Yup. We had to prove we could sign our name. Even today, we still need to sign. That in itself intimidates some people from voting because they are embarrassed that they cannot sign their name.
My Mama learned to sign her name right after that Supreme Court decision, when she was well into her 50s. I still have a sheet of scratch paper she used to practice signing Teresa Valdez, over and over. I am proud of her for many reasons, that being one of the big ones. She impressed on me and all her children how important it is to vote.
So whether we supported Trump or Biden, we all got out and voted — and we can be proud of that. And whether you want Keely Briggs or Gerard Hudspeth for mayor, it is just as important that we have a record turnout in the mayoral runoff race. I will sure be there, or else my Mama might be disappointed in me. Hope I see you there.