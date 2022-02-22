If you’re a Republican primary voter, you’ve probably gotten a lot of hate mail from my opponent. He’s attacking me in every way he can and punishing your mailboxes in the process. Why is he doing this?
Because my opponent’s ideas aren’t winning over voters. They don’t think trying to engineer the Rio Grande to be deeper is an effective use of taxpayer dollars. And people in House District 64 don’t like disparaging educators — many of whom are parents and all of whom are hard-working, taxpaying Texans like the rest of us.
Because my opponent’s ideas are sinking with voters, he’s trying to drag me down. I’m not going to play his game. Because I care more about what you have to say about my record serving you.
I have been re-elected to serve in the past because I have fought for and delivered results for Texas. That includes strengthening border security. I have delivered historic funding to put more boots on the ground and more barriers between our communities and the criminals that seek to exploit a broken system.
In three terms, I have brought transparency to property taxes — and property tax relief. We clawed back Robin Hood to keep taxpayer dollars in their communities and funded the largest teacher pay raise in modern history. And I got the funding to finally get Denton a new, bigger driver’s license office.
As a proven conservative leader, I also helped champion the strongest pro-life legislation in the country: the Texas Heartbeat Act. I also helped get constitutional carry passed, named Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, and banned local governments from shutting down firearms stores during declared emergencies.
Recent events have shown us that no issue is trivial. But we must have effective leaders in position to find a path forward with other lawmakers and deliver results. The Founding Fathers sought to create “a more perfect union,” which requires men and women with big ideas willing to take bold action.
I have been that leader as state representative for House District 64. And with your support, I will fight to keep our communities and our state on a successful path to growth and prosperity.
LYNN STUCKY is seeking re-election to the state House 64 seat in the March 1 Republican primary. His opponent is Andy Hopper.