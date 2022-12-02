The day before I was to go out of state to college, my Mama sat in the kitchen and cleaned beans. Remember how to do that? You pour a bunch of beans on the table then spread them out and pick out the rocks and dirt and twigs and slide the “clean” beans into the pot.
As she sat and searched, she started to cry. Quietly. To herself. I went over to her to ask what was the matter. (Word to the wise: Don’t ever let anyone you love cry alone.)
She said I was leaving home and would never be back. I chuckled and said of course I would be back. Christmas break, summers, I will be here, Mama. She replied that no, I did not understand. I was leaving home.
It was two weeks after my 18th birthday, and she was right. I did not understand. It seemed she was being overly dramatic.
Then she said something that took me several decades to understand. She said, “Porque tienes mucho amor no indica que tienes mucho tiempo.” Roughly translated, she said, “Because you have a lot of love does not mean you have a lot of time (to express it).”
Now I am an old man, and Mama has been gone over half of my life, and I have finally understood. She was trying to tell me that she loved me with all her heart and wished she had told me more often because now I would be gone and there would be even less opportunities to tell me.
As I understand it, we have a natural tendency to believe that because we have an abundance of love, it will never run out. And if it never runs out, then tomorrow or the next day, since our love will still be here, we can tell our family how much we love them.
Most of us believe we have ample time to tell our loved ones we love them. Here’s a shocker: Some of us reading this newspaper today will not be here when Christmas rolls around next year. Lord! Of course, our immediate reaction is to say “Not me. I will be here next Christmas.” But that’s 12 months away. And a lot can happen in 12 months. Or 12 minutes.
I recall doing marriage therapy (in Spanish, no less) that I often tried to get the husband to tell his wife that he loved her. Out loud. And they had a hard time. They would say, “Ella sabe que la quiero.” And they would give me some lame excuse that they had trouble expressing their emotions. Of course, I would tell them, “If you can express anger, you can express love.” And the wives always agreed the husband had no trouble expressing anger.
Yet most of us, especially men, have trouble looking someone in the face, making direct eye contact, and saying it. Just three little words. That’s all.
Now with Mama gone all these years, I have come to realize what a magnificent person she was and how very lucky I am that she loved me. And I wish so much that I could look in her beautiful face and tell her, “Te quiero, mami,” just one more time.
So maybe you can learn from my mistake. And this Christmas and Hanukah season, you can actually do what I wish with all my heart I could.
RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.