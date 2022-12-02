The day before I was to go out of state to college, my Mama sat in the kitchen and cleaned beans. Remember how to do that? You pour a bunch of beans on the table then spread them out and pick out the rocks and dirt and twigs and slide the “clean” beans into the pot.

As she sat and searched, she started to cry. Quietly. To herself. I went over to her to ask what was the matter. (Word to the wise: Don’t ever let anyone you love cry alone.)

RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.

