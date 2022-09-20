How would you even go about nurturing what’s special about Denton? Part of it is protecting greenspace and a vibrant Square. But there’s an almost indescribable something else.
Mister Rogers famously comforted his television audience saying, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
In this case, I’d say look for the makers. Makers are those creative, resourceful individuals who want to bring their unique point of view to the material world. Fortunately, in Denton, there are still many.
At the Denton Community Market, in addition to the lively jumble of microgreens, pasture-raised chickens, tamales and tomatoes, you’ll find soaps made from goat’s milk, fidget spinners made from recycled bicycle chains and woolen amulets.
Look a little harder in Denton, and you’ll find people like fiber artist Leslie Kregel. She upcycles old sweaters into jaunty, whimsical winter hats, some that resemble owls. Or offbeat ceramicist Corie Telfer. She turned her side hustle into a full-time business during COVID and now has people subscribe to see what cool cups and planters she’s making next, some lush with nature motifs, some intriguingly wan.
Many makers are fascinated hobbyists who just got carried away. Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd and her tax preparer husband, Rod, for instance, make tasty barbecue for festivals. It’s a side gig that grew out of Alabama-born Rod’s obsession with perfecting Texas brisket. My current favorite shirt is a soft, collared, pink-and-purple tie-dye, upcycled by council member Brian Beck from a thrift shop purchase. “I can’t believe you’re telling people I do this,” he protests. “It’s just an outlet that lets me explore patterns in a fun way. And it’s sustainable — it’s reuse.”
Denton has some great resources for aspiring makers to learn and practice their crafts. At the North Branch Library’s Forge Makerspace, you can find 3D printers, laser cutters, soldering irons, a die cutter, a sewing machine, button makers, circuit makers, all manner of maker software, a T-shirt press and even a yarn ball winder. Classes and help are available.
Beck, incidentally, was also one of the makers in my informal group Shield Denton. He 3D-printed face shields at his house for me to deliver to local nursing homes and home health aides during the early, scariest days of COVID. Where did he and the other makers learn 3D printing? The library!
The Denton Senior Center on Bell Avenue offers classes and resources for ceramics, needle crafts and woodworking. You will often see fellow Denton Record-Chronicle contributor Dalton Gregory there, making the big saw cuts for his deeply grained, hand-whittled wooden serving spoons, mostly from mesquite, and scavenging for promising spoon-sized scraps among the wood shop’s discards.
Among Denton’s serious full-time makers, I’d include many of our inventive shopkeepers, brewers, bakers and even some service providers, such as Wildscapers, whose obsession is creating landscapes with native Texas plants.
And of course, let’s not forget those unique Dentonites who make music and theater and dance performances and mountain bike trails and who write books.
If there’s someone I should have mentioned and didn’t, I encourage you to tell folks in the online comments.
Makers are economic enzymes, accelerators, the starter you must keep tenderly guarding if you want to keep making phenomenal sourdough. It’s subtle, it’s cultural, and yet it deserves some consideration when we talk about economic development. We should be asking what venues and resources will keep Denton hospitable to that “original, independent” spirit, so rightly touted by the Chamber of Commerce.
In terms of policy, that points to making it easier, not harder, to put on festivals and supporting covered markets, performance venues, redevelopment grants for small businesses resuscitating old storefronts, and suitable streetscapes for strolling and browsing, with public art by Denton artists. Unlike many communities, we have the creative energy to fill such spaces and make them vibrant.
When it comes to keeping Denton special, look for the makers.