How would you even go about nurturing what’s special about Denton? Part of it is protecting greenspace and a vibrant Square. But there’s an almost indescribable something else.

Mister Rogers famously comforted his television audience saying, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.

Tags

Recommended for you