The Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board is pleased to announce the selection of its newest community member, Veronica “Roni” Beasley, a longtime Denton resident and former City Council member.
Beasley has lived in Denton, along with her husband and three daughters, since 1973. She has been a longtime member of the Denton Community Chorus and has been involved in the arts in Denton for decades, serving as president of the Greater Denton Arts Council from 1993 to 1995 and an active member of The Arts Guild and president of that group from 1988 to 1990.
She replaces longtime Krum resident Scott Sackett, who served on the Editorial Board from March 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021 — a term extended because of the pandemic limitations.
In addition to her work with the GDAC and The Arts Guild, Beasley also has served on the board of the Denton Festival Foundation and is currently serving on the board of Theatre Denton, where she also has served as president.
In 1996, Beasley was elected to the Denton City Council, where she served until 2002 as mayor pro tem. In applying for the Editorial Board, Bearsley said she hopes her experience in city government and the arts can have a positive impact.
“I hope I can contribute to the board by bringing insight into city government,” Beasley said in an emailed statement. “Also, I am interested in how editorials are chosen. I would like to promote the arts in Denton, also.”
Having been a Denton resident for close to 50 years, Beasley also is interested in exploring the challenges created from the city’s recent rapid expansion.
“Denton has been growing rapidly, and I think it has caused tensions among our residents,” she said. “I would like to have more insight into that aspect.”
As part of the Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board, Beasley will participate fully in discussions of local topics on which to editorialize and coverage topics that will resonate with our readers. As well, she will participate in interviews of local newsmakers and be active in discussions with community groups appearing before the board.
She will serve four months on the board, with her term ending Dec. 31, after which she will write a column sharing her experience with readers.
Applications continue to be accepted for future four-month terms.
Interested applicants should email a letter explaining their interest and background to Executive Editor Sean McCrory at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com. Letters also may be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper offices at 3555 Duchess Drive, Denton, TX 76205.
Applications will be reviewed by the current Editorial Board, followed by brief interviews, with the selections announced on this page.