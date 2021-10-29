My father gave short clear directions regarding my behavior. They didn’t need a lot of explanation, and I knew that consequences would result if I failed to follow those directions.
When he said, “Listen to your mother,” I understood over time that he meant several things including, “pay attention when she is talking,” as well as, “mind your mother.” Mothers know stuff the rest of us mere mortals don’t, so it just makes sense to listen to them.
Listening included paying attention to all of my mom’s communication strategies such as clearing her throat, raising her eyebrows, shaking her head no, to a variety of verbal comments such as “no,” to “I really mean no,” to “stop that right now!”
In our house in the ‘50s and ‘60s, my parents shared some jobs while others were gender typical. He did the yard work, and she did most of the house cleaning. She cooked, and he cleaned the pots, pans and mopped the floors. She shopped for our clothes, and he kept the family finances and paid the bills.
Our mother set most of the rules like the legislative branch, and our father enforced the rules like the police and courts and department of corrections — or prison.
It was not always easy for my mother. She lived in a small house full of males. My brother and I could be crude and rude, and because he was also a male, my father did not always recognize when we had crossed the line. When he realized that she was exasperated with us, he would growl, “Listen to your mother.”
I can empathize with my mother since I have three daughters. She had to contend with a house of testosterone and smelly socks while I had to figure out surviving the estrogen zone. I found solace in the garage, and my mother sought relief by having tea with the Hammond sisters who lived next door.
Listening to your mother was good advice in 1959, and it is equally good advice today. Mothers can see the future. They can sure predict when we are edging toward danger and when it is time to back off, be quiet and settle down before we get hurt.
It is equally good advice to listen to Mother Nature. It might have been easier before we became detached from extreme weather with good insulation, and climate controls for our homes and our automobiles.
Technology has lulled us into thinking that we have outsmarted nature. Large agribusiness can afford to raise crops in arid climates because of irrigating fields with water from deep wells or piped long distances from more reliable water sources.
But technology has its limits. Texans discovered that during the extreme cold snap in February 2021. Energy to heat our homes, schools and businesses was not available. Then we had issues with no clean water or no water at all. We need to listen to Mother Nature.
The underground aquifers are being strained by too many wells pumping too much water and too little rain to recharge those underground lakes.
We build dams and dikes in an effort to control water. Then we build homes and businesses in the floodplain. When the dams and dikes fail, we foolishly rebuild right back in the same flood-prone locations and get flooded again and again. We need to listen to Mother Nature.
The polar ice caps are melting. Glaciers are disappearing. The water temperature in the Atlantic Ocean is rising, fueling more severe and more frequent hurricanes. Average temperatures are rising faster than ever. We have measured dramatic increases in human-generated greenhouse gasses (especially carbon dioxide) created by our technology. It is like Mother Nature is shouting at us, and yet too many refuse to pay attention.
The added heat fuels more frequent and more severe storms. Hotter air holds more water vapor resulting in heavier rains and more flooding around the globe. Other regions are drier, and massive forest fires are destroying entire towns. All of these events were predicted by climate scientists more than 20 years ago.
Technology is not always the villain. Human ingenuity has resulted in medical science that has made us safe from polio, smallpox, tetanus, measles, diphtheria and many other deadly diseases. Simple masks and advanced vaccinations can protect us from COVID-19, but too many people refuse to listen to science and use common sense.
Science is also offering solutions to reduce carbon emissions and other greenhouse gasses that are triggering this climate disaster. Are we smart enough to listen to Mother Nature and commit to fixing the problem?