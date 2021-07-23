It has been almost 11 years since our city lost Librada “Lily” Rose Cantú to an unfortunate accident. I personally did not know Lily, but thanks to her parents, John and Barbara Cantú, I’ve come to appreciate this precious individual whose life was taken away from us much too soon. Lily’s life was undoubtedly graced with a missionary heart and a passion for caring for the most vulnerable and often the most forgotten among us. Her inspirational story deserves to be told.
Librada “Lily” Cantú was one of our own; born on Oct. 20, 1990, at Westgate Hospital. She attended Tomás Rivera Elementary School, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (ICC) Middle School and graduated in 2009 from Denton High School.
Her parents’ outreach work for ICC and church service by her father for the ICC sister church in Patzún, Guatemala, may have impacted Lily’s desire to serve needy communities during her formative years. A brother shared Lily’s dedication to service in economically depressed regions of Latin America. He was in fact on assignment in Guatemala when he was notified of his sister’s tragic accident.
In a Nov. 9, 2010, article in this newspaper, then-ICC Youth Minister Susan Mullins recalled that, “Lily just took a leap of faith and jumped into the deep end of the pool and found where she felt most called … No matter what, Lily’s life was going to be [focused on] doing for others … she searched until she found where she was most called.” Her search led her to the Hogar San Francisco de Asis (Home of St. Francis of Assisi) Clinic, a nonprofit organization serving children in the Chaclacayo district near the city of Lima, Perú.
Many of the children are brought to the St. Francis of Assisi Clinic with severe health or psychological issues due to abandonment by parents; sometimes they are left in dumpsters or doorways. At this long–term help facility, many of the sick and malnourished children are treated back to health, provided with basic schooling and eventually returned to their parents; others wait for adoption.
Lily found her call to serve in these dire human conditions. She purchased a one–way ticket to fly to Lima, Perú, with money she had inherited from her grandfather. She did not tell her family of her plans until just a few weeks before she was to leave, and as her mother recalls, “Though we tried to dissuade her, she would not be moved.”
Clearly, Lily was firm in her convictions and resolute in her spirit.
At the time of her death, Lily was only 20 years old, working with poor children in the most economically depressed section of Lima, Perú. As the Denton Record-Chronicle noted on Nov. 8, 2010: “Lily’s life, albeit short lived … was a life freely and enthusiastically given … No life like that can be considered anything but a triumph.”
Based on the post-mortem examination in Lima, it was reported by medical officials that Lily tragically fell to her death walking down from the multi-story building of the Hogar San Francisco de Asis Clinic. Susy Solís, Channel 5 TV News reporter, said of Lily soon after her death: “Behind her vibrant eyes and smile was a caring, loving, giving, profound woman. Librada ‘Lily’ Cantú, ultimately gave her life to serving others.”
Lily’s parents recently submitted to Denton’s Parks and Recreation Department a park-naming application with the name of their daughter as namesake for a local park or park trail. A long overdue Denton Librada “Lily” Cantú City Park would especially be a fitting tribute to this young woman’s legacy of extraordinary strength of spiritual faith and dedication to the most fundamental of Christian values. What a wonderful inspiration this lasting memorial would be to present for future generations of our beautiful city.
In the words of poet Ralph Waldo Emerson: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have made a difference that you have lived and lived well.” Lily Cantú did indeed make a difference. Let those of us who remain honor the values by which she lived in a way that befits her legacy.