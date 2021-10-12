Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
My family started hosting when I was 7. Since then, I have had five new brothers and sisters from five countries, and some years I meet more exchange students from other countries since my mom supervises them, too. It is fun when the exchange students in our group get together, because I get to do things, sometimes for the first time, when they do.
I went to my first FC Dallas game, Allen Americans hockey game, Rangers game (my Dutch sister sang the national anthem with the Lewisville High School Choir), watch school musicals (because my Dutch, Swedish and South Korean sisters were all in the musical the year they were at LHS) and watch school sports (my South Korean sister played tennis at LHS, and my Austrian sister plays tennis at Krum High School). The whole group went to Billy Bob’s for dance lessons (my mom dragged me along in case they needed a dance partner for lessons) and even to Oklahoma for camping.
It is fun to learn and sometimes laugh at the things they do, like adding water to juice because “Everything in America is too sweet”; or the way they pronounce certain letters or words that sound funny; their holiday traditions, like leaving a shoe at the door (Sinterklaas, Dec. 5, The Netherlands); the meals they cook from their country; the difference between what a word means in English and the same word means in their language, etc.
Every kid should get to have siblings from around the world, because they help you think about things/topics/important issues from a different point of view — something you may never have thought of in that way.
Having an extra brother or sister around means fewer dish days for me since we all share chores, and it gives me someone extra to hang out with, talk to, play video games with, throw around the football, go to youth group with me, watch me play in school sports, and go biking with — things I can’t really do with my biological brother because he isn’t big enough/strong enough/or old enough, yet.
I hope my family continues to host forever. When I get married one day, all my brothers and sisters from around the world better be there. I want my groom’s cake to have a layer for each flag represented, and I hope to have a really big cake.
I think all American families should host international exchange students to experience the cultural differences.
BRENDEN BUNK is an eighth grader at Krum Middle School. He also is a First Class Scout in Troop 9168, Longhorn Council, Orion District, and is working on the advancement requirements for his next rank, including for a Communications Merit Badge, which requires that a Scout “write to the editor of a magazine or your local newspaper to express your opinion or share information on any subject you choose.”