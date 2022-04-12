Chadwick is up for the challenge
Doug Chadwick deserves to be reelected as Denton ISD trustee, Place 3. In his six years on the Denton ISD school board, he has shown himself to be a highly effective board member: His No. 1 priority is student achievement, his decisions reflect the best interests of every student, and he represents the entire community, not a single constituency.
After 35 years of teaching, 21 in Denton, I know the challenges teachers face, challenges which have intensified in recent years: loss of learning during the pandemic, safety and security in the schools, the importance of hiring and retaining quality teachers, and legislative decisions that affect the way teachers teach and students learn.
Mr. Chadwick’s degrees in personnel counseling and business administration and his professional work with the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and other groups provide valuable expertise as the district navigates these challenges. Furthermore, he examines the budget carefully to make certain that tax dollars are spent wisely. Finally, Mr. Chadwick collaborates effectively with other board members, administrators, faculty and parents as they work to ensure a quality education for all Denton students.
Early voting begins April 25, and the election is May 7. Please join me in supporting Doug Chadwick for Denton ISD trustee, Place 3.
Elizabeth McSween,
Denton
DISD’s priority is learning
In reviewing the Denton ISD school board goals, there is one that to me encompasses why they have been named one of the top boards in the state of Texas:
Develop and maintain a culture where learning remains our first priority.
The board and its members understand they must do all possible to empower district employees, students, parents and the community for the achievement of this goal. This has been accomplished by the hard work of the members and the leadership provided by Doug Chadwick.
I have known Doug Chadwick for almost 20 years and am assured that his heart is in the right place, not just by words he speaks but also by his actions. He consistently reminds us on one hand of the difficulties the district is facing due to rapid growth and the COVID-19 pandemic. Then he follows up with stories of success.
A few years ago, Doug and I served together at Field Day at Rivera Elementary School. It was delightful to see the joy on his face as he instructed those young children and cheered them on in the event. His enthusiasm in this small thing is multiplied in all he does for DISD.
Let’s make certain to cast our vote for him so that DISD can continue to maintain the best learning culture.
Katheryn Hudnall, Ed.D.,
Dallas Baptist University,
Educational Leadership, K-12