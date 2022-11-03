Olivia Jeffers deserves your vote for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1.
I have been a trial lawyer in North Texas for over 30 years. For several decades now, Ms. Jeffers has provided trial support services for many of my trials/cases (from small cases to multimillion-dollar matters in state and federal courts across Texas). Throughout the hundreds of hours I have worked with her, Ms. Jeffers has always demonstrated a solid work ethic, a quick intellect, an exceptional grasp of legal issues, a practical approach to problem solving, an enthusiastic/positive demeanor, a thorough understanding of today’s technology and a much needed (in the legal profession) critical mind.
Most importantly, she has proven herself to be a person of good character who follows an admirable “do the right thing” creed. For those reasons she has always been my first choice to provide litigation support in my cases. And despite the fact that she does not have a law degree, she has more actual/practical courtroom experience than most lawyers in today’s world.
I have no doubt she will admirably perform her legal duties, will serve the people of Denton County fairly and justly (she’s been a Denton County resident most of her life), and will honorably wear her robe as the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1.
Ms. Jeffers has earned my endorsement. Whether you are a registered Democrat, a registered Republican or a staunch independent, Ms. Jeffers deserves your vote.
Walter Herring,
Dallas
In favor of the Democratic Party
The Capitol assault on Jan. 6 was part of a monthslong effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. America was on the brink of a dictatorship that day, and the threat has not passed.
Two-thirds of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen, and 300 Republican candidates refuse to legitimize Biden’s presidency. If the Republicans win the upcoming election, a huge army of election deniers will take power and will start planning for the next coup.