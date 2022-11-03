Olivia Jeffers deserves your vote for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1.

I have been a trial lawyer in North Texas for over 30 years. For several decades now, Ms. Jeffers has provided trial support services for many of my trials/cases (from small cases to multimillion-dollar matters in state and federal courts across Texas). Throughout the hundreds of hours I have worked with her, Ms. Jeffers has always demonstrated a solid work ethic, a quick intellect, an exceptional grasp of legal issues, a practical approach to problem solving, an enthusiastic/positive demeanor, a thorough understanding of today’s technology and a much needed (in the legal profession) critical mind.

