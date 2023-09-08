Reelect Hagenbuch for Denton County Republican Party chair
I am writing to heartily endorse Brent Hagenbuch for reelection as the Denton County Republican Party chair in 2024.
As a longtime real property owner in Denton County, a past mayor of the city of Highland Village and one with an extensive history in Denton County Republican politics, I can tell you that county politics is different from other businesses. Notwithstanding, Brent Hagenbuch took charge when initially appointed chair, was highly capable, persevered and displayed exceptional leadership in chairing the county’s Republican Party during a difficult time.
In addition, Brent is a principled conservative, a wise leader, a good listener, enjoys being part of the organization and represents a new generation of responsible leadership. He is also strongly committed to the principle of fiscal discipline and demonstrates passion in his desire to ensure high effectiveness in overseeing county party primary election candidate filing operations, chairing challenging county executive committee meetings and putting in the hard work required to achieve successful countywide state Senate district conventions.
Finally, Denton County will continue to enjoy exceptional conservative leadership and a positive outlook for the future, by making the right choice now and VOTING to reelect Brent Hagenbuch for Denton County Republican Party chair!
Bill Lawrence,
Highland Village
