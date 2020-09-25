Time to remember the best voting advice I have heard: Voting isn’t a marriage; it’s public transport.
You are not waiting for “the one” who is absolutely perfect. You are getting on the bus.
And if there isn’t one going exactly to your destination, you don’t stay home and sulk; you take the one going closest to where you want to be.
These are the ones I want getting on my bus on Nov. 3:
Denton City Council
- District 1: George Ferrie
- District 2: John Hohman
- Place 5: Deb Armintor
- Place 6: Paul Meltzer
State Senate
- District 12: Jane Nelson
- District 30: Chris Watts (Vote Sept. 29)
State House
- District 64: Angela Brewer
U.S. Senator
- MJ Hegar
Jim Owen,
Denton