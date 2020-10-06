Get on board the Friendship Train. Vote for Keely Briggs for mayor.
Keely listens to people with her heart but makes her decisions with her head. Time for a strong woman with integrity and character. Denton has had 12 years in the mayor’s office with two alpha males. Time for a female perspective.
She believes growth must be balanced, housing should be affordable to keep our kids in Denton, and taxpayer money must be spent efficiently. She returns your phone calls, shows up at your meetings and spends the time it takes to lead an emerging big-city government. Vote for Keely Briggs.
I said this in the spring. It rings even truer now: “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone I ever met.”
Jim Owen,
Denton