Hudspeth’s vote always one for Denton’s betterment
I had the brief, yet enriching opportunity to serve alongside Gerard Hudspeth on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2015-2017. Sitting to his right on the dais provided me the unique opportunity to have countless sidebar conversations with him. As any who have served on a board know, these conversations offer great insight into others’ perspectives. I learned a lot about and from Hudspeth during these talks.
One of the more impressive qualities of Hudspeth is his genuineness. Anyone interested can hear his perspective on matters by revisiting the recordings of P&Z meetings. Unfortunately, the recordings do not provide full insight into the contemplativeness of thought or sincere concern to ensure he was confident in his understanding prior to every vote. Hudspeth always sought all available perspectives on the matter at hand; he wanted his vote to be one of sincere deliberation to Denton’s betterment.
This posture of care and concern for Denton compels me to fully endorse Gerard Hudspeth for mayor of Denton. I can confidently say that Gerard will lead by example through servanthood, decisiveness and love for Denton. I am excited to see our town’s growth under his leadership.
Serving alongside Hudspeth was a great joy, and it is with that joy, I will cast my vote for him.
Andrew Rozell,
Denton
Swan passionate on health, rights and fairness
Sandy Swan, running for county commissioner, Precinct 1, has served Denton County in multiple capacities for the better part of two decades. I have had the pleasure of serving with her on community boards in Denton County, and she is passionate about fairness, access to health care, basic rights, rights of workers, mental health services and underserved communities. She knows this county very well and understands it not only personally but professionally as well, applying her master’s in public health/library science degrees in her service roles to address the problems Denton County residents have faced.
The Denton County Commissioners Court needs Sandy Swan’s education and experience in public health, health systems, data analysis, strategic planning and community organization to increase community engagement and protect the health, safety, economic development and environmental quality in Denton County.
Sandy can help the county increase efficiency as it experiences enormous growth in the coming years, and she is a well-qualified person to better represent us. Please consider voting Sandy Swan for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 1.
Anna Love,
Denton
Stucky works hard on behalf of foster children
Prior to state Rep. Dr. Lynn Stucky taking office in 2017, the Texas Foster Care System was a mess! In his first session, Dr. Stucky co-authored HB5, which fundamentally changed the system by creating a stand-alone agency with improved pace of decision-making, quality investigation and increased accountability. But he did not stop there.
Other legislation Dr. Stucky supported includes HB4, providing financial assistance to low-income caregivers and promoting kinship placements, which allow children to maintain familial connections, resulting in fewer disruptions, better outcomes for children and cost savings.
Additional legislation (HB7, SB11) Dr. Stucky supported improved health coverage for foster kids by penalizing placement agencies who do not provide health screenings. It also addressed the growing need for more foster care providers by creating greater flexibility in the licensing process.
Continuing his ongoing work on behalf of foster children, Dr. Stucky supported $1M of increased funding for foster children aging out of the system, helping them access higher education and job training to improve their chances for successful adulthood.
More help from Dr. Stucky came with HB72 extending Medicaid coverage to parents who adopt children with chronic health issues and HB123, making it easier for foster children to obtain birth certificates and driver’s licenses.
I have known Dr. Stucky for years; these children are his passion. If you care about Texas foster children, please support Dr. Lynn Stucky for reelection. He will continue fighting to get the resources these kids need. It’s a crucial decision we can make for the children.
Dianne Edmondson,
Denton