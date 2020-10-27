Public education should be the biggest priority for voters this November. They also should be paying attention to who we are sending to Austin as much as they are focusing on who is being sent to Washington, D.C.
Here in Denton, I am supporting Dr. Lynn Stucky for state representative because he has a proven record when it comes to public education. He served 15 years on the Sanger ISD school board, including his final term as board president. When he began in the Legislature, he stood with public education advocates and voted against proposals that would divert funding from classrooms. In the most recent session, he served on the committee that gave $9 billion in new funding to public education. He also backed teachers by passing $2 billion for pay raises for educators and other key faculty.
Lastly, he reaffirmed the state’s commitment to retired teachers by protecting their health care and appropriating funding to keep the pension fund sound for the future. I know there’s more, but this will only be the start. I know he will continue to fight in the Texas Legislature for our teachers and students.
Please vote for a proven public education advocate. Reelect Dr. Lynn Stucky as state representative for House District 64.
Eddie Lane,
Denton