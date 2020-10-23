Setting aside President Donald Trump’s relentless assault on our democracy, his record in office is disastrous.
- His lack of leadership concerning and misleading statements about COVID-19 have cost tens of thousands of lives and badly damaged the economy.
- His tax cuts for the donor class and proposed cuts in social programs have revealed that his primary concern is for the wealthiest 1% of Americans.
- His denial of global warming science and resulting deregulation have worsened pollution and increased catastrophic fires and storms.
- He has done everything he can to undermine health care for lower- and middle-income Americans.
- His foreign policy has alienated our democratic allies and greatly pleased our enemies, such as Russia.
- His trade war has caused farmers to be hit hard by retaliatory foreign tariffs, resulted in the loss of over 300,000 manufacturing jobs and brought higher prices to everyone.
- His corrupt profiteering for himself and his friends has cost taxpayers billions.
- His actions against and antagonism toward immigrants are keeping many talented foreigners from coming here, thereby greatly damaging our economy.
- His blatant racism is tearing the country apart.
Trump is not running this country in the national interest — but to satisfy either his ego or personal financial interests. On the other hand, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are centrists who will work in the country’s best interests. The idea that they are radical socialists is absurd.
Vote for Biden and Harris.
