I will be the first to admit there is a lot to dislike about President Donald Trump’s personality. His childish insults, tweets, generalizations and his thin skin to criticism are annoying. I probably would not invite him to my house for dinner.
However, his political agenda during the first three years has greatly helped this country. We are finally making NATO nations pay their fair share. He has brought back many jobs to this country that the last administration had shipped overseas. He is the most pro-life president in many years. And he has strengthened our ties with the great ally Israel while also significantly advancing Middle East peace.
If Joe Biden does win, everybody knows he will not be in that position very long. Kamala Harris is so far left that the very liberal state of California does not agree with her views. GovTrack.us rates Harris as the most liberal senator, even more left than Bernie Sanders.
Right now, people are leaving California because of the Democratic liberal philosophy. If she became president, the United States could turn into a California-style country. That would be a nightmare for this once-proud country. Also, incredulously, Biden when asked about his stance on packing the Supreme Court responded with “No, they [the voters] don’t deserve” to know.
I have never seen such disdain for the voters. If voters ignore that danger signal, we will deserve the results.
Philip Schenk,
Denton