I am writing today in support of Dr. Lynn Stucky, who is seeking reelection as state representative in House District 64.
For more than 37 years, Dr. Stucky has invested his life, his family and his business in Denton County. He’s been so involved in the development of our city and region that his record of public service is woven throughout its history.
He has invested the time, made the commitment and is the most qualified and most prepared to keep Denton and this area heading in a direction of positive growth. You can tell by the legislation he authors, which focuses on local issues such as residential and commercial development, or the operation of our DenCo 911 dispatch. The two statewide initiatives he pursued helped remove testing barriers for Texans without a high school diploma who want to seek skilled training or higher education; the other created a tuition repayment assistance program for new peace officers to help recruit more smart, young Texans into public service.
For this and so many other reasons there is no room to enumerate, I am urging your readers to vote to reelect Dr. Lynn Stucky as state representative for House District 64.
Dalton Allen,
Denton