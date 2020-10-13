“I can take care of that” and “What do you need?” are two phrases that have defined my relationship, both personal and professional, with George Ferrie. In the time I have known him, George has proven himself to be selfless, enthusiastic and willing to put himself on the line for others. He works tirelessly for the betterment of Denton in a variety of ways, and he is always the first to volunteer his time and resources to those who need it.
To many, George is already seen as a pillar of the community, someone who is willing to start the difficult conversations and build bridges that connect Denton residents of all backgrounds to each other. His actions show that he is willing to listen to and serve historically marginalized communities.
Together, George and I have protested for Darius Tarver, marched for Black lives, dug trenches in the summer heat so Green Tree residents could connect to city water and advocated for the rights of queer and trans Dentonites, all while he ran his small business. George is always ready to be put to work, and I have no doubt he will bring the same level of commitment and energy to council if District 1 elects him.
For these reasons, I am proud to endorse George Ferrie to represent District 1 on Denton City Council.
Anjelica Fraga,
Denton