Vote out Jesse Davis to have our voice heard

Jesse Davis is an out-of-touch obstructionist who refuses to implement a ballot measure 72% of Dentonites voted in favor of last November to decriminalize nonviolent and low-level cannabis violations. His inaction to fully implement Proposition B escalates the likelihood of unnecessary police violence and profiling of people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants and the unhoused.

