Jesse Davis is an out-of-touch obstructionist who refuses to implement a ballot measure 72% of Dentonites voted in favor of last November to decriminalize nonviolent and low-level cannabis violations. His inaction to fully implement Proposition B escalates the likelihood of unnecessary police violence and profiling of people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants and the unhoused.
Davis weaponizes his law degree and status as a county prosecutor to distinguish himself above his constituents and disregards legal opinions that disagree with his political agenda. Recalling Jesse Davis will end the attack on District 3’s personal freedom to have our voice heard and represented through citizen-led ballot initiatives.
Council member Davis incorrectly accuses his opponent of taking “dark money” from a nonprofit organization that helped empower Dentonites to pass Prop B. Hypocritically, landlord lobbyists, a real estate PAC and MAGA extremist mega-donors bought out Jesse Davis with their generous campaign contributions and made him into their useful political puppet on council.
Put plainly: Jesse Davis is bad for all of Denton. He refuses to direct city staff to implement Proposition B, which would drastically reduce arrests for cannabis. That ordinance passed overwhelmingly citywide and 81% in Davis’ own district. Voting “yes” to recall Jesse Davis, the last option on the back of your ballot, is our only option of resisting the divisive partisanship and extreme politics of Davis, who does not represent the values of the vast majority of District 3 residents.
Dewey Marshall,
Denton
