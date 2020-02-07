Election-related letters to the editor advocating for a candidate, ballot measure or political party may be submitted online at dentonrc.com/opinion for a cost of $25 for up to 250 words. These letters will be accepted until Feb. 28 and should explain why a particular candidate is most qualified. Personal or party attacks will not be permitted. All letters must be original and include the writer’s name, address and telephone number for verification. All submissions may be edited for clarity, taste and libel.