Time for a strong woman
Get on board the Friendship Train. Vote for Keely Briggs for Denton mayor in the May 2 city elections.
Keely listens to people with her heart but makes her decisions with her head. Time for a strong woman with integrity and character. Denton has had 12 years in the mayor’s office with two alpha males. Time for a female perspective.
She believes growth must be balanced, housing should be affordable to keep our kids in Denton, and taxpayer money must be spent efficiently. She returns your phone calls, shows up at your meetings and spends the time it takes to lead an emerging big-city government.
Vote for Keely Briggs. Friendship Train — Gladys Knight and the Pips/Boomers had the best music.
Jim Owen,
Denton
Denton County deserves better
Tracy Murphree recently sent out a campaign mailer that’s so misleading I’m forced to respond.
He states, “I will continue to relentlessly pursue child molesters and sex traffickers.” It’s true his agency was forced into pursuing child molesters due to the indiscretions of one of their own. But his agency has turned its back on the proactive pursuit of human traffickers and the rescue of their victims.
I speak from experience and firsthand knowledge. I was a deputy with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years and during the previous administration was part of an effective, aggressive and passionate group of deputies who proactively pursued sex traffickers and worked tirelessly to rescue/protect their victims.
During our proactive human trafficking efforts conducted under the previous administration, we partnered with Homeland Security investigations, FBI, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and local agencies.
This ended during Mr. Murphree’s watch. The door was slammed on our efforts, and we were told “Human trafficking doesn’t exist in Denton County” and “Human trafficking is a myth.” Interestingly, the first young woman we encountered during a previous operation had in her pocket a driver’s license with a Denton address on it!
Mr. Murphree often discusses online solicitation and human trafficking interchangeably. They are not. In fairness to Mr. Murphree, perhaps he doesn’t understand the difference between human trafficking (Texas Penal Code 20A.02) and online solicitation of a minor (TPC 33.021).
Denton County deserves better, and there are better candidates running for sheriff.
Bill Haddon,
Denton