Voters of Denton County, I heartily endorse George Mitcham for your consideration to be elected to the district court bench in Denton County. I base this endorsement on 40 years of practice before many judges and working with many lawyers.
I have known George in many professional capacities during my career practicing law in North Texas. He is uniquely qualified to serve as a district judge because of his varied experiences; as a member of the military; a police officer; a prosecutor; and a private practitioner with an extensive trial practice that includes civil, family and criminal law. He understands the law; he understands the real-life situations that impact the people in courtrooms; and he has the temperament to be evenhanded in his application of the law to the facts in each case.
I have known George for many years and have served as Cooke County attorney since 2013; I consider George Mitcham as one of the most professional, well prepared and proficient members of the bar that I deal with on a regular basis. George will bring a very well-rounded set of experiences to the bench that would serve the Denton County community with a jurist who understands a case from a number of perspectives that few judicial candidates possess.
Please consider how important your vote is and know that you will not regret electing George Mitcham to the district court bench.
Edmund J. Zielinski,
Gainesville
Hugh Coleman is a conservative Republican and has been for more than 20 years and has served almost 12 years as Denton County commissioner for Precinct 1. In his initial run for this office, he announced a number of proposals as some of his goals if he was elected.
Among Coleman’s goals, to keep the Denton County tax rate low, a property tax freeze for senior citizens and opposing the creation of special taxing districts outside of cities. Bottom line is that he worked very hard to help these things occur.
Coleman did not ignore his civic responsibility while he was performing his duties on the Commissioners Court. He is active in his service club, his church, the Scouts and many of the nonprofit organizations that are so important to our county.
I see no reason to change. I’m voting for Hugh Coleman, and I urge you to do the same! Early voting starts on Feb. 18.
Bill Neu,
Former Denton mayor,
Denton