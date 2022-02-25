Results matter, and Dr. Lynn Stucky has a proven track record of legislative accomplishments as our state representative for House District 64. In his very first session, he was awarded as “The Most Effective Freshman” for his ability to not only pass his own legislation, but work with his colleagues to effect change.
He has made sure that our public schools are funded at historic new levels while at the same time providing over $5 billion in property tax relief. He has eliminated shortfalls in the Teacher Retirement System and provided 13th checks to our retired educators.
Dr. Stucky has banned sanctuary cities and tripled border security funding so we have more boots on the ground. He has made sure our cities cannot defund the police. He brought a new driver’s license office to Denton and created a student loan repayment program to specifically recruit more law enforcement officers in this state.
In the last legislative session, he overhauled our election security to restore integrity in our elections process. He hardened our electric grid, passed constitutional carry, expanded telehealth and rural broadband services. He has banned critical race theory in our schools and co-authored the “Heartbeat Act,” protecting countless lives in Texas.
Rep. Stucky is endorsed by the Texas Association of Realtors, Texas Farm Bureau, small business groups, the Texas Medical Association, our local first responders, the NRA and TSRA, pro-life groups and many more. Dr. Lynn Stucky is the clear choice.
Please join our family and vote for Dr. Lynn Stucky for House District 64.
Barbara Russell,
Denton
Election-related letters to the editor advocating for a candidate, ballot measure or political party may be submitted online at dentonrc.com/opinion for a cost of $25 for up to 250 words. These letters will be accepted until April 28 and should explain why a particular candidate is most qualified. Personal or party attacks will not be permitted. All letters must be original and include the writer’s name, address and telephone number for verification. All submissions may be edited for clarity, taste and libel.